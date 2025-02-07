Stoke City vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th February, 2025

Stoke City take on Cardiff City on Saturday as a place in the FA Cup fifth round beckons. Both teams are in the bottom half of the Championship standings.
Mark Robins' Stoke are coming off a 2-1 Championship win at Hull City last weekend. Eliot Matazo's sixth-minute opener for Hull was cancelled out by Ali Al-Hamadi on the cusp of half-time before Andrew Moran scored the winner for the Potters 16 minutes from time.
In the Cup, Robins' side are coming off a 2-1 win at Sunderland last month. Thomas Cannon's fourth-minute opener from the spot for Stoke was cancelled out by Milan Aleksic midway through the second period before Niall Ennis' 112th-minute extra time winner sealed Stoke's berth in the fourth round.
Meanwhile, Omer Riza's Cardiff are fresh off a 7-0 shellacking at Championship leaders Leeds United, with six different players finding the back of the net. In the previous round in the Cup, the Bluebirds recorded a slender 1-0 win at Sheffield United, thanks to Cian Ashford's 19th-minute winner.
On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Stoke-Cardiff FA Cup contest at the Bet365 Stadium:
Stoke City vs Cardiff City head-to-head stats and key numbers
- In 56 meetings across competitions, Stoke lead Cardiff 21-19, with their last clash ending 2-2 at Stoke in the Championship in December.
- Stoke are winless in nine meetings across competitions with Cardiff, losing thrice.
- Stoke have one win and a defeat in their last five home games across competitions.
- Cardiff have won twice in their last five road outings across competitions, losing once.
- Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Stoke: W-D-L-D-W; Cardiff: L-W-D-W-D
Stoke City vs Cardiff City prediction
Both Stoke and Cardiff have had underwhelming campaigns in the Championship as they struggle to stay afloat in the division.
In terms of head-to-head, Stoke have a slender advantage but haven't won in nine games against Cardiff, losing thrice, since a 2-0 Championship home win in February 2020. Cardiff, though, have lost all three FA Cup meetings with Stoke, with their last defeat coming in the 2010-11 third round.
Going by the current form of both sides, it's a difficult game to call, but Stoke are the slightly more in-form side and should take a narrow win in extra time.
Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Cardiff City (Stoke to win in extra time)
Stoke City vs Cardiff City betting tips
Tip-1: Stoke to win (in extra time)
Tip-2: Draw in regulation time: Yes (Four of their last five meetings - all in the Championship - have ended in draws.)
Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Six of their last seven meetings - all in the Championship - have had at least two goals.)