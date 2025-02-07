Stoke City vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th February, 2025

Stoke City take on Cardiff City on Saturday as a place in the FA Cup fifth round beckons. Both teams are in the bottom half of the Championship standings.

Mark Robins' Stoke are coming off a 2-1 Championship win at Hull City last weekend. Eliot Matazo's sixth-minute opener for Hull was cancelled out by Ali Al-Hamadi on the cusp of half-time before Andrew Moran scored the winner for the Potters 16 minutes from time.

In the Cup, Robins' side are coming off a 2-1 win at Sunderland last month. Thomas Cannon's fourth-minute opener from the spot for Stoke was cancelled out by Milan Aleksic midway through the second period before Niall Ennis' 112th-minute extra time winner sealed Stoke's berth in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, Omer Riza's Cardiff are fresh off a 7-0 shellacking at Championship leaders Leeds United, with six different players finding the back of the net. In the previous round in the Cup, the Bluebirds recorded a slender 1-0 win at Sheffield United, thanks to Cian Ashford's 19th-minute winner.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Stoke-Cardiff FA Cup contest at the Bet365 Stadium:

Stoke City vs Cardiff City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 56 meetings across competitions, Stoke lead Cardiff 21-19, with their last clash ending 2-2 at Stoke in the Championship in December.

Stoke are winless in nine meetings across competitions with Cardiff, losing thrice.

Stoke have one win and a defeat in their last five home games across competitions.

Cardiff have won twice in their last five road outings across competitions, losing once.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Stoke: W-D-L-D-W; Cardiff: L-W-D-W-D

Stoke City vs Cardiff City prediction

Both Stoke and Cardiff have had underwhelming campaigns in the Championship as they struggle to stay afloat in the division.

In terms of head-to-head, Stoke have a slender advantage but haven't won in nine games against Cardiff, losing thrice, since a 2-0 Championship home win in February 2020. Cardiff, though, have lost all three FA Cup meetings with Stoke, with their last defeat coming in the 2010-11 third round.

Going by the current form of both sides, it's a difficult game to call, but Stoke are the slightly more in-form side and should take a narrow win in extra time.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Cardiff City (Stoke to win in extra time)

Stoke City vs Cardiff City betting tips

Tip-1: Stoke to win (in extra time)

Tip-2: Draw in regulation time: Yes (Four of their last five meetings - all in the Championship - have ended in draws.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Six of their last seven meetings - all in the Championship - have had at least two goals.)

