Stoke City vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Stoke City host Cardiff City at the Bet365 Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Stoke City are currently ninth in the league. Michael O'Neill's side have faltered of late, losing four of their last five games across all competitions. The Potters will hope to bounce back with a win against Cardiff City.

Cardiff City have been woeful of late. Following Mick McCarthy's dismissal earlier this week, Steve Morison will take charge of a side that have lost their last eight league games and are currently 21st in the table. It is hard to see the Bluebirds picking up any points from their game against Stoke City on Saturday.

Both sides are looking to turn around their wretched form and that should make Saturday's fixture an interesting matchup.

Stoke City vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head

Cardiff City have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Stoke City only winning one.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw the last time they met back in March.

Stoke City Form Guide: W-L-L-L-L

Cardiff City Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Stoke City vs Cardiff City Team News

Powell will be a huge miss for Stoke City

Stoke City

Stoke City will have a host of players missing for the game on Saturday. Alfie Doughty is a doubt for the match due to illness. Meanwhile, Nick Powell, Abdallah Sima, Morgan Fox and Tashan Oakley-Boothe are all out injured.

Injured: Nick Powell, Abdallah Sima, Morgan Fox, Tashan Oakley-Booth

Doubtful: Alfie Doughty

Suspended: None

Cardiff City

Cardiff City have no new injury worries following their 2-0 loss to Middlesbrough last time out. Steve Morison will have a full-strength side to choose from for the game on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stoke City vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Josef Bursik; Ben Wilmot, Harry Souttar, Leo Ostigard; Josh Tymon, Mario Vrancic, Jordan Thompson, Romaine Sawyers, Demeaco Duhaney; Tyrese Campbell, Jacob Brown

Cardiff City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Smithies; Ciaron Brown, Aden Flint, Mark McGuiness, Perry Ng; Marlon Pack, Will Vaulks; Mark Harris, Rubin Colwill, Ryan Giles; Kieffer Moore

Stoke City vs Cardiff City Prediction

It's hard to choose a winner between the two sides based on the form they are currently in.

We predict a tight game, with neither side being able to get on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Stoke City 0-0 Cardiff City

Edited by Peter P