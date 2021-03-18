Stoke City vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Stoke City welcome Derby County to the Britannia Stadium in EFL Championship action on Saturday.

The hosts have just one win to their name in their last six league outings and played a goalless draw against Cardiff City last time around.

Derby are winless in their last seven games. They rescued a point against Brentford in their last fixture thanks to two second-half goals from Louie Sibley and Lee Gregory.

Stoke City vs Derby County Head-to-Head

Stoke and Derby have squared off 136 times across all competitions so far. Derby have a slight edge over the Potters in their head-to-head record. Stoke have registered 42 wins in this fixture.

The Rams have been the better side with 53 wins to their name. The two teams have shared the spoils 41 times so far.

They last met in the Championship earlier in December at the Pride Park Stadium. That fixture ended in a goalless draw.

Advertisement

Stoke City form guide in the Championship: D-L-W-L-L

Derby County form guide in the Championship: D-L-D-L-L

Stoke City vs Derby County Team News

Stoke City

The hosts are facing an injury crisis this season and will be without as many as five players for this home game.

Morgan Fox, Nathan Collins, Sam Clucas, James McClean and Tyrese Campbell have all been ruled out for the game. McClean has made a swift recovery from a foot injury and is expected to be back by month-end.

📺 The boss was left satisfied with a point, although he insisted it could easily have been all three on the night.



Watch his reaction on Stoke City+.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) March 16, 2021

Injuries: Tyrese Campbell, Morgan Fox, Nathan Collins, Sam Clucas, James McClean

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Derby County

Krystian Bielik is out for the season with an ACL injury. Meanwhile, Curtis Davies has also been ruled out for the next couple of months on account of a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Injuries: Krystian Bielik, Curtis Davies

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Stoke City vs Derby County Predicted XI

Advertisement

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Angus Gunn; Danny Batth; Harry Souttar; James Chester; Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Obi Mikel, Jordan Thompson, Joe Allen; Rabbi Matondo; Nick Powell, Steven Fletcher

Derby County Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kelle Roos; Lee Buchanan, Teden Mengi, Matt Clarke, Nathan Bryne; Kamil Jozwiak, Graeme Shinnie, Max Bird; Jason Knight, Colin Kazim-Richards, Martyn Waghorn

Stoke City vs Derby County Prediction

For Wayne Rooney, his side's poor goalscoring is the main concern for this trip to Staffordshire. They have the third-fewest goals in the division with only 27 scored this term.

Stoke have been paralyzed by the ongoing injury crisis, and that has affected their ability to secure positive results. We do not expect much from either side here and the game will most probably end in a draw.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Derby County

Also See: Top 10 football players with the most fans in the world.