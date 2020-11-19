Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Stoke City vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Stoke have claimed three wins in their last five games
Stoke have claimed three wins in their last five games
Isaac Johnson
ANALYST
Modified 19 Nov 2020, 18:28 IST
Preview
Advertisement

Stoke City are now a point off the playoffs after having had a very inconsistent time in the EFL Championship in recent weeks.

In the last five games, they have attained a pattern whereby they claim a win one weekend and lose their next game the following weekend.

They beat league leaders Reading last time out, and they will be hoping their inconsistent pattern doesn’t repeat itself on Saturday when they take on a Huddersfield Town side that have picked up just four points in their last five games.

A loss for Huddersfield could see them slip sharply down the table.

Stoke City vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

These two last met on New Year’s Day when Stoke ran out emphatic 5-2 victors after losing the reverse fixture at the Bet365 Stadium 1-0 four months prior.

That is their only loss to the Terriers in their last seven games against them.

This will be the third time these clubs have ever faced each other in the Championship.

Advertisement

Overall, Stoke have beaten Huddersfield 29 times in their history, losing on 22 occasions and drawing 25 times.

Stoke City vs Huddersfield Town Team News

James McClean will not be available for Stoke for the next two matches after testing positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Meanwhile, Adam Davies is still out with injury while Sam Clucas is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Joe AllenRyan Shawcross, Thibauld Verlinden, James Chester, Adam Davies

Doubtful: Sam Clucas

Suspended: None

Rarmani Edmonds-Green featured for Huddersfield’s B team on Saturday and is working his way back to full fitness. However, this fixture could come too early for him.

Injured: Ryan Schofield, Tommy Elphick, Danny Ward

Doubtful: Rarmani Edmonds-Green

Suspended: None

Stoke City vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Stoke City predicted XI (4-4-2): Angus Gunn, Tommy Smith, Danny Batth, Harry Souttar, Morgan Fox, Jacob Browne, Jordan Thompson, John Obi Mikel, Tyrese Campbell, Nick Powell, Steven Fletcher

Huddersfield Town predicted XI (3-5-2): Ben Hamer, Pipa, Naby Sarr, Richard Stearman, Christopher Schindler, Harry Toffolo, Jonathan Hogg, Carel Eiting, Josh Koroma, Isaac Mbenza, Fraizer Campbell

Advertisement

Stoke City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Stoke are looking for stability and consistency by building a winning run. This match may be an important step towards that.

Huddersfield have a nice balance of quality throughout their ranks but Stoke should have enough know-how and guile to see off their opponents this weekend.

Prediction: Stoke City 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Published 19 Nov 2020, 18:28 IST
EFL Championship 2020-21 Stoke City Huddersfield Town Football Football News Football Predictions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी