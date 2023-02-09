Stoke City vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2023

Stoke City and Hull City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 31 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Luton Town last weekend. Pelly Ruddock's sixth-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Hull City triumphed over Cardiff with a 1-0 victory on home turf. Cyrus Christie's 62nd-minute goal settled the contest in a game that saw Callum Robinson miss a first-half penalty for the visitors.

The win saw the Tigers move up to the 12th spot in the table, having garnered 40 points from 30 matches. Stoke City occupy the 19th spot with 33 points to show for their efforts in 29 games.

Stoke City vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 74th meeting between the two sides. Stoke City lead 34-20, while 19 previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2022 when Stoke claimed a 3-0 away win.

Hull City have lost the last four head-to-head games against Stoke City by an aggregate scoreline of 12-1.

Stoke City have conceded first in nine of their 14 home league games this season. They have lost seven games in front of their fans, which is the third-most any side have managed this term.

Hull City have lost just one of their eight away games, winning five and drawing two.

Hull City have scored 10 goals in the final 15 minutes of league games this season, more than any other side has managed.

Stoke City vs Hull City Prediction

Stoke City have had a season to forget so far and are closer to the relegation zone than they would have liked. A major cause for concern has been their poor home form which has seen them win just four games in front of their fans.

Hull City, by contrast, have been on a positive run in recent weeks and sit just four points outside the playoff spots. A win here would put them in contention for promotion and the Tigers are likely to go all out for maximum points.

Hull City @HullCity



🧵 We'll let you know some of what he has to say here...



#hcafc 🗣️ Justin Walker will be speaking to the media shortly ahead of #STOHUL 🧵 We'll let you know some of what he has to say here... 🗣️ Justin Walker will be speaking to the media shortly ahead of #STOHUL.🧵 We'll let you know some of what he has to say here... 👇#hcafc https://t.co/jQ3ppFSzEi

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-2 Hull City

Stoke City vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Hull City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

Poll : 0 votes