Stoke City vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Stoke City will host Hull City at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday, with three points on the line in the EFL Championship.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-1 away victory over Watford in the EFL Cup on Wednesday. Nick Powell, Sam Clucas and Josh Tymon all got on the scoresheet to help the Potters progress to the fourth round.

Hull City suffered a 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United on home turf in league action last weekend. John Egan scored a second-half brace to help the Blades secure all three points.

That defeat saw the Tigers drop into the relegation zone. They currently sit in 22nd spot with five points from eight matches. Stoke City are placed fifth and have garnered 14 points from eight games.

Stoke City vs Hull City Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded tackles on 70 occasions in the past and Stoke City have the better record with 31 wins to their name.

Hull City were victorious on 20 occasions while 19 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2020 when Stoke City secured a convincing 5-1 victory on home turf en-route to Hull City's relegation to League One.

The hosts have won seven of the 11 competitive games they have played this season. Hull City have found the going tough since their return to the Championship and are currently on an eight-game winless run in all competitions.

Stoke City form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-L

Hull City form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-L

Stoke City vs Hull City Team News

Stoke City

Tashan Oakley-Boothe (back), Tyrese Campbell (knee), Steven Fletcher and Morgan Fox have all been sidelined with fitness issues. Wales international Joe Allen is a doubt for Hull's visit

Injuries: Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Tyrese Campbell, Steven Fletcher, Morgan Fox

Doubtful: Joe Allen

Suspension: None

Hull City

Alfie Jones is the only injury concern for the visitors with a thigh issue.

Injury: Alfie Jones

Suspension: None

Stoke City vs Hull City Predicted XI

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Josef Bursik (GK); Ben Wilmot, Harry Souttar, Leo Ostigard; Josh Tymon, Mario Vranic, Alfie Doughty, Romaine Sawyers, Tom Ince; Sam Surridge, Jacob Brown

Hull City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram (GK); Callum Elder, Jacob Greaves, Di'Shon Bernard, Lewie Coyle; Matt Smith, Richard Smallwood; Keane Lewis-Potter, George Moncur, Mallik Wilks; Josh Magennis

Stoke City vs Hull City Prediction

Stoke City are favorites in this game and the home support adds an extra advantage for the Staffordshire side. Hull City have been dire and their poor run of form is unlikely to stop on Saturday.

The visitors have what it takes to spring a surprise but we are backing Stoke City to get the job done with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Stoke City 2-0 Hull City

Edited by Peter P