Stoke City vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Stoke City will face Leicester City at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday in the FA Cup third round.

Stoke City come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Jason Tindall's Bournemouth last Sunday in the EFL Championship.

A second-half goal from winger Junior Stanislas was enough to secure the win for the Cherries.

Leicester City, on the other hand, beat Steve Bruce's Newcastle United 2-1 last Sunday in the English Premier League.

Second-half goals from England international James Maddison and Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans ensured victory for the Foxes. Veteran striker Andy Carroll scored the consolation goal for Newcastle United.

Stoke City vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Stoke City have won three games, lost three and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2018 in the English Premier League, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Swizerland international Xherdan Shaqiri, now at Liverpool, put Stoke City ahead in the first-half. However, an own goal from goalkeeper Jack Butland proved to be the equalizer for Leicester City in the second half.

Stoke City form guide in the EFL Championship: D-W-D-D-L

Leicester City form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-D-D-W

Stoke City vs Leicester City Team News

Stoke City

Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill will be unable to call upon the services of left-back Morgan Fox, young attacker Tyrese Campbell, and striker Lee Gregory.

Goalkeepers Niki Maenpaa, Angus Gunn and Adam Davies are also unavailable due to injuries.

Injured: Lee Gregory, Morgan Fox, Tyrese Campbell, Niki Maenpaa, Angus Gunn, Adam Davies

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leicester City

Meanwhile, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers could be without midfielder James Maddison and Portuguese right-back Ricardo Pereira. Their availability is in doubt due to injury concerns.

Injured: James Maddison, Ricardo Pereira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stoke City vs Leicester City Predicted XI

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Josef Bursik, Nathan Collins, Harry Souttar, James Chester, Tommy Smith, Joe Allen, John Obi Mikel, Jordan Thompson, James McClean, Nick Powell, Steven Fletcher

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Danny Ward, Timothy Castagne, Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Luke Thomas, Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy, Dennis Praet, Ayoze Perez, Kelechi Iheanacho, Cengiz Under

Stoke City vs Leicester City Prediction

Stoke City have done well in the Championship so far, and sit eighth in the league table. The absence of young attacker Tyrese Campbell has blunted the attack. In his absence, the likes of James McClean, Nick Powell and veteran Scottish striker Steven Fletcher will have to step up.

Leicester City, on the other hand, sit third in the English Premier League. Veteran striker Jamie Vardy has been in fine form, while the return of Turkish centre-back Caglar Soyuncu could solidify the defence.

Leicester City will be the favorites to win this game, but the Potters could cause them some problems.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-2 Leicester City

