Stoke City vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Stoke City welcome Nottingham Forest to the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday with three points on the line in the EFL Championship.

The home side picked up a convincing 3-1 victory away to Swansea City last time out. Nick Powell, Sam Clucas and Leo Ostigard all got on the scoresheet to help the Potters pick up all three points.

Nottingham Forest suffered a 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers on home turf on Wednesday. Daniel Ayala and Darragh Lenihan scored in the second half to help the visitors pick up all three points.

🎟 Stoke (a) tickets available from Ticket Office until 2pm today



🏆 Wolves (h) tickets now on general sale



🆕 Small number of Derby (a) returns available online for supporters with 10+ loyalty points



🌳🔴 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC ❤️ (@NFFC) August 20, 2021

That defeat meant that the Tricky Trees remain in 23rd place and they are one of just two sides (alongside bottom-placed Preston) who are yet to pick up a point this season. Stoke City are in fifth spot, with seven points from three matches.

Stoke City vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 110 previous occasions and Nottingham Forest have a better record.

The West Bridgford outfit have 45 wins to their name while 33 previous matches ended in a share of the spoils. Stoke City were victorious in 32 games.

Their most recent meeting came in April when goals from Lewis Grabban and Rabbi Matondo ensured that both sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

The visitors have just one win this term, with that victory coming in a 2-1 triumph over Bradford City in the League Cup. They have lost all three of their league games this term.

Stoke City are unbeaten in all four competitive fixtures they have played this season.

Stoke City form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W

Nottingham Forest form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L

Stoke City vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Stoke City

The hosts have three players currently sidelined with fitness issues. Tyrese Campbell (knee), Nick Powell (thigh) and William Forrester are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Tyrese Campbell, Nick Powell, William Forrester

Suspension: None

Doubtful:

Nottingham Forest

Jordi Osei-Tutu (hamstring) and Joe Worrall (calf) have both been sidelined with injuries, while Loic Mbeh Soh will undergo a fitness test to determine his availability.

Gaetan Bong has served out his three-match ban for violent conduct and should be available for selection. Defender Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel will miss the game through suspension for his double booking against Blackburn Rovers.

Injuries: Jordi Osei-Tutu, Joe Worrall

Suspension: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

Doubtful: Loic Mbeh Soh

Stoke City vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Josef Burski (GK); Ben Wilmot, Harry Souttar, Leo Ostigard; Josh Tymon, Sam Clucas, Joe Allen, Jordan Thompson, Tom Smith; Sam Surridge, Jacob Brown

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-4-2): Brice Samba (GK); Fin Back, Scott McKenna, Tobias Figueiredo, Riley Harbottle; Alex Mighten, Jack Colback, Ryan Yates, Philip Zinckernagel; Lewis Grabban, Brennan Johnson

Stoke City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Stoke City have started the season strongly and they will be looking to keep their momentum going with another victory on home turf.

Nottingham Forest have the quality to get the job done but their poor start means they might struggle to leave the West Midlands with anything. We are predicting a comfortable victory for the hosts in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Stoke City 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

Edited by Shardul Sant