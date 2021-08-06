Stoke City vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

Stoke City will lock horns with Reading in a 2021-22 Championship game set to take place on Saturday.

Reading ended their round of pre-season games with a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace. They are winless in three games, having lost two and drawn one. They narrowly missed out on the playoffs last season and will be hoping to make it this time around.

Meanwhile, Stoke City played out a 1-1 draw with Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers in their most recent friendly. Stoke's form in the friendlies has been mixed, as the team have registered a record of three wins, two draws and one loss.

Stoke City vs Reading Head-to-Head

Stoke City and Reading have played 22 games against each other so far. A total of 11 matches have ended in draws, while Stoke City have won five games. Reading have won six games in the head-to-head record.

Stoke City form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D

Reading form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L

Stoke City vs Reading Team News

Stoke City

Stoke City will have a new look this season as the club parted ways with Ryan Woods, Lee Gregory, Bruno Martins Indi, John Mikel Obi and Liam Lindsey.

Tyrese Campbell is out with a long-term injury.

Injured: Tyrese Campbell

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reading

John Swift has been in and out of the team due to recurring injuries, and he is doubtful for Saturday's game. Felipe Araruna continues to recover from a serious knee injury.

Injured: Felipe Araruna

Doubtful: John Swift

Suspended: None

Stoke City vs Reading Predicted XI

Stoke City predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Josef Bursik; Ben Wilmot, Harry Souttar, Morgan Fox; Tommy Smith, Mario Vrancic, Joe Allen, Josh Tymon; Nick Powell; Steven Fletcher, Jacob Brown

Reading predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cabral; Andy Yiadom, Liam Moore, Michael Morrison, Tom McIntyre; Andy Rinomhota, Josh Laurent; George Puscas, Josh Swift, Ovie Ejaria; Lucas Joao

Stoke City vs Reading Prediction

Reading looked like a promising side last year and have managed to keep a hold of their best players. They are expected to have a similar campaign as last time, and they should manage an away win on Saturday.

Stoke, meanwhile, will have to integrate new faces in the initial stages and could look rusty as a result. They will give Reading a run for their money, but will likely lose the game by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-2 Reading

