Stoke City vs Rotherham United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Stoke City will have been disappointed with their loss away at Swansea City in midweek, even if they were playing one of the division's most in-form sides at the moment.

They are currently 10th after picking up 12 points in their opening eight games – a start Potters fans will be satisfied with, but they know their team could have done better.

That defeat in Wales was their first defeat in five games whilst weekend opponents Rotherham United only won their first game in five on Wednesday.

They triumphantly swept aside Sheffield Wednesday to take them four points clear of the bottom three.

The Millers will go into this one on a big high following that 3-0 victory but Stoke will know that a win this weekend gives them an outside chance of moving into the top six, should certain results go their way.

Stoke City vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head

Stoke have not beaten Rotherham in a league games since 2003 when both outfits were competing in the old Division 2.

That is, in fact, their only league win against the Millers in the last 27 years.

However, the Potters did beat Rotherham in the League Cup in 2008.

Both of last season’s fixtures ended in a 2-2 draw. The first of those two matches was the first time the pair had met since that League Cup tie November 2008.

Overall, Rotherham have beaten Stoke 16 times in their history, losing on 13 occasions and drawing 11 times.

Stoke City vs Rotherham United Team News

Michael O’Neill will be sweating over the fitness of goalkeeper Adam Davies who had to go off at half time in the loss to Swansea City with a painful knee injury.

Meanwhile, Jordan Thompson could come back into the squad if he recovers in time from a bump to the head he suffered last weekend.

Sam Clucas could also make a return after his double shin-calf injury blow.

Injured: Joe Allen , Ryan Shawcross , Thibauld Verlinden, Morgan Fox

Doubtful: James McClean, Sam Clucas, Jordan Cousins

Suspended: None

The visitors will have Angus MacDonald back from his three-game suspension for this weekend’s game.

Apart from their two long-term injuries, the Millers have no new injury worries, with Jamie Lindsay set to reclaim his place in the line-up after netting a brace last match.

Injured: Chiedozie Ogbene, Clark Robertson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stoke City vs Rotherham United Predicted XI

Stoke City predicted XI (5-3-2): Angus Gunn, Tommy Smith, James Chester, Harry Souttar, Morgan Fox, James McClean, Nick Powell, John Obi Mikel, Josh Tymon, Lee Gregory, Sam Vokes

Rotherham United predicted XI (4-3-3): Jamal Blackman, Wes Harding, Michael Ihiekwe, Richard Wood, Joe Mattock, Ben Wiles, Jamie Lindsay, Daniel Barlaser, Kieran Sandler, Freddie Ladapo, Mickel Miller

Stoke City vs Rotherham United Prediction

This is far from straightforward for the hosts, with Rotherham coming into this one on a massive high following their big midweek win over Sheffield Wednesday.

The Potters may be able to welcome back some first-team players this weekend but may have to contend without first-choice goalkeeper Davies.

Stoke City should have enough in the tank to party-poop Rotherham’s good week, and we expect the home side to earn a narrow win in this encounter.

Prediction: Stoke City 2-1 Rotherham United