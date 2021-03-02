Stoke City vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

After a shock loss to Bristol City at the weekend, Swansea City travel to the bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City on Wednesday.

Swansea are currently fourth in the standings, and are four points off the automatic promotion spot. They have two games in hand over Brentford, who currently occupy that spot.

In their last game, Swansea were beaten 3-1 by Bristol City. The Swans took the lead in that game, but were pegged back 10 minutes after Andre Ayew scored the opener from the penalty spot.

Swansea had 70% possession in that game, and 21 shots compared to Bristol City's nine. However, they couldn't make the most of it, as the Robins hit them with late sucker punches.

🗣️ "We're having a very good season and we'll look to bounce back. It is a tough place to go - everyone knows that - but we'll do our preparation, get our recovery done and be ready to go again."



Grimes on tomorrow's Championship clash 👉 https://t.co/Azyq0RchmA pic.twitter.com/ySKAkqG4Df — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) March 2, 2021

Stoke, on the other hand, are in 10th place, with 45 points from 33 games. They are currently seven points off the playoff spots, and will hope for a late run of form from this game onwards.

In their last match, Stoke lost 2-1 to Brentford. They took the lead in the opening minute, but the Bees produced a dominant display to run out comfortable winners.

Stoke City vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

Stoke have won 30 and lost 24 of 75 previous meetings that they have had against Swansea City.

Advertisement

Stoke City form guide: L-L-W-W-L

Swansea City form guide: L-W-L-W-L

Stoke City vs Swansea City Team News

Stoke City

The Potters will miss Tyrese Campbell, whose knee injury is set to keep him out for the rest of the season.

Injured: Tyrese Campbell

Suspended: None

Swansea City

The Swans are likely to miss five players for this game. The experienced duo of Wayne Routledge and Ryan Bennett are joined on the sidelines by Jordan Morris, Steven Benda and Liam Cullen.

Injured: Jordan Morris, Steven Benda, Wayne Routledge, Liam Cullen, Ryan Bennett

Suspended: None

Stoke City vs Swansea City Predicted XIs

Stoke City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Angus Gunn; Tommy Smith, Harry Souttar, Danny Batth, Rhys Norrington-Davies; John Obi Mikel, Jordan Thompson; Jacob Brown, Nick Powell, Josh Tymon; Steven Fletcher

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman; Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango, Marc Guehi; Connor Roberts, Matt Grimes, Jay Fulton, Jake Bidwell; Conor Hourihane; Andre Ayew, Jamal Lowe

Stoke City vs Swansea City Prediction

Advertisement

Despite Swansea's loss in their last game against Bristol, and recent inconsistency, they enter this game as favorites.

They have proven goal-scorers like Lowe and Ayew in their side, which is why we are predicting a win for Swansea City in this game.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-2 Swansea City