Stoke City vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Round 31 of the EFL Championship gets underway at the bet365 Stadium where Stoke City play host to Swansea City on Tuesday.

Both sides head into the game fresh off the back of ending their three-game winless run and will be looking to build on that performance.

Stoke City progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday as they claimed a 2-0 victory over Wigan Athletic on home turf.

Michael O'Neill’s men now turn their attention to the EFL Championship, where they are currently on a three-game winless run, claiming one draw and losing two since a 2-0 victory over Hull City on January 16.

With 39 points from 28 games, Stoke City are currently 14th in the league table, four points and two places above Tuesday’s visitors.

Like the hosts, Swansea City returned to winning ways last time out as they saw off Blackburn Rovers 1-0 despite playing with 10 men for most of the second half.

Prior to that, the Swans were on a three-game losing streak, claiming just one point from the nine available in that time.

Swansea City have now managed just two wins from their last 10 games across all competitions, losing six and claiming two draws.

Stoke City vs Swansea City Head-To-Head

With 31 wins from the last 77 meetings between the teams, Stoke City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. The Swans have picked up 25 wins in that time, while 21 games have ended all square.

Stoke City Form Guide: W-L-L-D-W

Swansea City Form Guide: W-D-L-L-W

Stoke City vs Swansea City Team News

Stoke City

Romaine Sawyers, Josef Bursik, Harry Souttar and Abdallah Sima are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out the game.

Injured: Romaine Sawyers, Josef Bursik, Harry Souttar, Abdallah Sima

Suspended: None

Swansea City

Ryan Manning is suspended after receiving his marching orders in the game against Blackburn Rovers last time out. There are no injury concerns for the visitors.

Injured: None

Suspended: Ryan Manning

Stoke City vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jack Bonham; Josh Tymon, Phil Jagielka, Ben Wilmot; Liam Moore, Sam Clucas, Joe Allen, Jordan Thompson, Nick Powell; Josh Maja, D'Margio Wright-Phillips

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Andrew Fisher; Flynn Downes, Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango; Cyrus Christie, Matt Grimes, Hannes Wolf, Olivier Ntcham; Korey Smith, Joel Piroe, Michael Obafemi

Stoke City vs Swansea City Prediction

Both sides will be looking to build on their win last time out and put together a fine run of form. Stoke City have lost just once in their last 10 home games against Swansea and we are tipping them to make use of their home advantage to claim all three points against the Swans, who have struggled on the road this season.

Prediction: Stoke City 2-1 Swansea City

