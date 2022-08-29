Stoke City vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Stoke City will welcome Swansea City to the Bet365 Stadium for an EFL Championship fixture on Wednesday.

The Potters will be looking to build on their 1-0 away victory over Blackburn Rovers last weekend. Lewis Baker's 27th-minute strike helped his side leave Ewood Park with maximum points.

Swansea City fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Middlesbrough. Riley McGree and Matt Crooks scored first-half goals to put the hosts two goals up, while Joel Piroe halved the deficit from the spot in the 79th minute.

The defeat left the Swans in the relegation zone on five points. Stoke City sit in the 17th spot, with seven points from six matches played so far.

Stoke City vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 67 occasions in the past and Stoke City have a superior record with 32 wins to their name. Wednesday's visitors were victorious on 21 occasions, while 25 matches in the past ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in February when Stoke City claimed a comfortable 3-0 victory on home turf.

Stoke City form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-L

Swansea City form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L

Stoke City vs Swansea City Team News

Stoke City

Harry Clarke, Nick Powell, Josh Laurent, Josh Tymon and Harry Souttar have all been sidelined with injuries. Liam McCarron is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Harry Clarke, Nick Powell, Josh Laurent, Josh Tymon, Harry Souttar

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Liam McCarron

Swansea City

Joel Latibeaudiere and Liam Walsh are both unavailable due to injuries. Ben Cabango is suspended, while Jamie Patterson is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Joel Latibeaudiere, Liam Walsh

Suspension: Ben Cabango

Doubtful: Jamie Patterson

Stoke City vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Stoke City (3-5-2): Josef Bursik; Aden Flint, Phil Jagielka, Ben Wilmot; Tariqe Fosu, Sam Clucas, Lewis Baker, Will Smallbone, Jordan Thompson; Jacob Brown, Dwight Gayle

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Andrew Fisher; Harry Darling, Kyle Naughton, Nathan Wood; Joel Latibeaudiere, Ryan Manning, Joe Allen, Matt Grimes; Olivier Ntcham, Joel Piroe, Michael Obafemi

Stoke City vs Swansea City Prediction

Stoke City's victory over Blackburn Rovers could be the tonic they need to get their season on track after a poor start to the campaign. They will relish the visit of a Swansea City side that have also struggled to hit top form.

Neither side have impressed in attack this season and are likely to play out a cagey game with few chances. Stoke City recently appointed Alex Neil as their new manager and we are backing the hosts to claim maximum points with a narrow win.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-0 Swansea City

