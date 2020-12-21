Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2020-21

Stoke City are set to play hosts to Tottenham Hotspur at the Bet365 Stadium on Wednesday in the quarter-final of the League Cup.

Stoke City come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday in the EFL Championship.

An early first-half goal from former Manchester United midfielder Nick Powell ensured victory for Michael O'Neill's side.

😅 We hang on to claim that 𝗪!

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Leicester City on Sunday in the English Premier League.

A penalty from veteran striker Jamie Vardy and an own goal from Belgian centre-back Toby Alderweireld secured the win for Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City.

Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

In 21 previous encounters between the two sides, Tottenham Hotspur hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost six and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2018 in the English Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur beat Stoke City 2-1, courtesy of goals from Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, now at Inter Milan, and star striker Harry Kane.

Senegal international Mame Biram Diouf, now at Hatayspor, scored the consolation goal for the Potters.

Stoke City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-D-D-W

Tottenham Hotspur form guide in the English Premier League: D-W-D-L-L

Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Stoke City have a few players out due to injury. Talented young attacker Tyrese Campbell, goalkeepers Niki Maenpaa, Angus Gunn and Adam Davies, and striker Lee Gregory are recovering from knocks. Wales international Joe Allen, former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel and midfielder Sam Clucas are also out due to injuries.

Injured: Tyrese Campbell, Niki Maenpaa, Angus Gunn, Adam Davies, Lee Gregory, Joe Allen, John Obi Mikel, Sam Clucas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho will be unable to call upon the services of young defender Japhet Tanganga and Argentina international Erik Lamela, who are both injured. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

Injured: Erik Lamela, Japhet Tanganga

Doubtful: Giovani Lo Celso

Suspended: None

Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Stoke City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Josef Bursik, Nathan Collins, Harry Souttar, James Chester, Morgan Fox, Jordan Cousins, Josh Tymon, Nick Powell, James McClean, Sam Vokes, Tom Ince

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart, Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele, Lucas Moura, Carlos Vinicius, Gareth Bale

Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Stoke City have impressed in the Championship under the management of Michael O'Neill. Despite injuries to key players, the Potters have managed to get results, and sit seventh in the league table.

However, a lack of goalkeeping options and the injury to key attacker Tyrese Campbell might prove too damaging for the side ahead of this match.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, look like title-contenders, but have lost their last two league games. Mourinho's side have strength in depth, with the likes of Gareth Bale being primarily utilised as a bench option this season.

Tottenham Hotspur will be the favorites to win this game.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

