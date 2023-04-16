Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18, 2023

Round 43 of the EFL Championship gets underway on Tuesday (April 18) when Stoke City take on Wigan Athletic at the bet365 Stadium. Having lost their last three game, the Latics head into the midweek clash knowing another defeat would effectively spell the end of their race to beat the drop.

Stoke failed to find their feet in a 2-1 home defeat against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. Alex Neil’s men have now gone three straight games without a win, picking up one point from a possible nine since their 4-0 win over Coventry City on April 1. The hosts are 16th in the Championship, having picked up 52 points from 42 games.

Meanwhile, Wigan suffered a huge blow in their relegation scrap, as they fell to a 1-0 loss against fellow strugglers Blackpool last time out. The Latics have now lost three straight games and head into Tuesday on a run of one win in their last 12 outings since February.

Wigan now have just four games to salvage their season, as they sit rooted to the bottom of the standings, eight points behind 21st-placed Cardiff City just outside the danger zone.

Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

With 14 wins from the last 36 meetings, Stoke boast a superior record in the fixture.

Wigan have picked up nine wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Stoke are unbeaten in all but one of their last six games against the Latics, winning four times, since August 2018.

Wigan are winless in 17 away games across competitions, losing ten since a 2-0 win at Rotherham United in October.

Stoke are on a three-game winless streak and have managed just one win in their last six home games across competitions.

Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

Stoke City will back themselves to find their feet, as they take on a Wigan side who have endured a woeful campaign. The Latics' form on the road has been nothing to write home about, so Stoke should do just enough to claim all three points.

Prediction: Stoke City 2-0 Wigan Athletic

Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stoke

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Wigan’s last six games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of their last five meetings.)

