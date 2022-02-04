Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Stoke City host Wigan Athletic at the Bet365 Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, with both sides being in contrasting runs of form.

Stoke City have been woeful of late, having only managed three wins from their last ten games across all competitions. Michael O'Neill's side will be heading into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield last time out. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Wigan on Saturday.

Wigan Athletic, on the other hand, have been flying this season. Leam Richardson's side are unbeaten in their last 20 games across all competitions and will be looking to take that momentum into the game against Stoke on Saturday.

Both sides are looking to progress to the next stage of the competition and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

Wigan came away as 3-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in July 2020. Kal Naismith's brace, along with an own-goal from Jack Butland, was enough to secure the win on the night.

Stoke City Form Guide: W-W-L-L-D

Wigan Athletic Form Guide: W-W-W-D-D

Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic Team News

Sawyers will be a huge miss for Stoke

Stoke City

Stoke have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Huddersfield last time out. Romaine Sawyers, Josef Bursik and Harry Souttar are all still out injured.

Injured: Romaine Sawyers, Josef Bursik, Harry Souttar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wigan Athletic

Jordan Cousins is still unavailable for the game due to injury. Apart from that Richardson should have a full strength side to choose from for the game on Saturday.

Injured: Jordan Cousins

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic Predicted XI

Wigan Athletic @LaticsOfficial Looking back to our last win away at Stoke City...



#wafc #BELIEVE Looking back to our last win away at Stoke City... 🔙 Looking back to our last win away at Stoke City...#wafc 🔵⚪️ #BELIEVE https://t.co/Kg6vuEeoIb

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jack Bonham; Morgan Fox, James Chester, Ben Wilmot; Alfie Doughty, Sam Clucas, Joe Allen, Tom Ince, Demeaco Duhaney; Jacob Brown, D'Margio Wright-Phillips

Wigan Athletic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ben Amos; Tendayi Darikwa, Curtis Tilt, Jack Whatmough, Max Power; Graeme Shinnie, Tom Naylor; James McClean, Callum Lang, Gavin Massey; Stephen Humphrys

Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

Despite Stoke having the better team in terms of quality, Wigan's form should make them favourites to win the game on Saturday.

We predict a tight game, with Wigan doing enough to pull off the upset.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-2 Wigan Athletic

