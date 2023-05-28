Strasbourg 1-1 PSG: 5 talking points as Messi's record goal seals 11th title | Ligue 1 2022-23

PSG sealed the Ligue 1 title after a 1-1 draw with Strasbourg on Saturday (May 27). Lionel Messi's goal just before the hour mark was cancelled out by Kevin Gameiro 20 minutes later, but a point was enough to confirm the Parisians as champions for the second year running.

The Parisians held a lion's share of possession while Le Racing sought to press them. Each team one real chance to score in the opening half. While Renato Sanches was denied from close range, Habib Diallo's shot came off the post.

In the 59th minute, Messi finally broke the deadlock, firing home a pass from Kylian Mbappe for his 16th league goal of the season. Twenty minutes later, former PSG striker Gameiro made it 1-1 after latching onto a loose ball and scooping it over Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Despite the draw, PSG were confirmed as Ligue 1 champions with a game to spare, while Strasbourg also retained their top-flight status. On that note, here are the five talking points from the game:

#5 Lionel Messi creates history

PSG star Lionel Messi scored his 496th league goal in Europe, setting a new record in the process. The Argentine converted from close range after taking a pass from Kylian Mbappe into his stride as he added another feather to his cap.

His arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo held the previous record with 495, but after moving to Saudi Arabia, his tally came to a standstill, allowing Messi to gradually close in on him.

A staggering 474 of his league goals have come with Barcelona, where he spent a good 17 years of his career. He has bagged 22 in Ligue 1 since joining PSG in 2021.

It's going to take a long time before anyone surpasses his numbers.

#4 Kevin Gameiro comes back to haunt his former team

Playing against one's former team is usually an extramotivation for a player. It certainly was for Kevin Gameiro on Saturday night, as he scored against his former side PSG to force a draw.

The Frenchman came off the bench and bundled home in the 79th minute. Morgan Sanson's original effort was parried away by Donnarumma into Gameiro's path, and he scooped it over the PSG custodian.

After coming of age at Lorient, Gameiro joined PSG in 2011, where he struggled to produce those numbers. He netter just 19 goals from 59 league games for the capital side before moving to Sevilla in 2013, where he would find his shooting boots again.

#3 Sergio Ramos makes telling impact at both ends

The Parisians' league title and Messi's record goal have garnered all the headlines after full-time. However, Sergio Ramos quietly had a great game, making a telling impact at both ends.

The Spaniard demonstrated his excellent vision in the 15th minute by averting danger. El Chadaille Batshiabu's poor backpass had Donnarumma under pressure from Habib Diallo, who looked to make a shot, but Ramos swooped in to whack it away.

Offensively, he posed a big threat aerially, getting his head to a couple of set-pieces that missed narrowly. In the 56th minute, Ramos looked to tee up Mbappe after striding into midfield, but his delivery was slightly overhit.

Nevertheless, it was a great all-round performance from the veteran.

#2 Strasbourg stay afloat

Coming into the clash, Strasbourg were six points clear of the relegation zone. The only way they could've got them relegated was losing both clashes and Nantes winning both of theirs by huge margins.

Although that was highly unlikely to happen, Nantes were leading in their game against Lyon early on, Lionel Messi's 59th minute goal further shifted the balance.

However, the Mastiffs made a comeback after the break. Gameiro equalised late on for Strasbourg, and safety was mathematically assured. With a sixth consecutive Ligue 1 campaign secured, this is Le Racing's longest run in the competition since the 1992-2001 period.

#1 PSG are champions again

PSG became champions of Ligue 1 for a record 11th time.

It was almost never in doubt, but the journey wasn't smooth, with the Parisians slipping up several times since the turn of the year that allowed their challengers to remain on their coattails.

After going their first 16 games of the season unbeaten, they lost six times in their next 21, while drawing twice. Some of those defeats were unexpected, with Rennes, Lyon and Lorient springing a surprise at the Parc des Princes.

It seemed like Lens, who emerged as a real title contender in the last few weeks, might have a chance. PSG, though, got their act together and sealed the title on Saturday night, their second in a row.

