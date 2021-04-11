Strasbourg 1-4 PSG: 5 talking points as Kylian Mbappe inspires the Parisians to a win  | Ligue 1 2020-21

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) thrashed Strasbourg 4-1 to bag all three points in their Ligue 1 match to keep the title race alive.

Kylian Mbappe scored the opening goal of the game from a tight angle to beat Matz Sels. The Frenchman smashed one off his weaker foot to open the scoring for PSG. Pablo Sarabia doubled PSG's lead minutes later after being set up by Danilo. The former Sevilla star powered in a low shot to find the net.

Moise Kean made it three at the cusp of half-time as after some good work from Mbappe to set up his team-mate. The hosts pulled one back through Dion Sahi. Leandro Paredes wrapped up the win with a stunning free-kick in the second half.

On that note, let's take a look at the talking points from the game:

#5. PSG keep the pressure on LOSC Lille

Leandro Paredes celebrates after scoring a goal

With this scintillating win over Strasbourg, the Parisians kept the pressure on league leaders LOSC Lille. The defending champions are just 3 points behind Les Douges.

Mauricio Pochettino's men will have to win the rest of their games and hope that Lille slip up. With just 6 games left to be played, the race for the title will go down the wire.

#4. Kylian Mbappe becomes the highest active goal-scorer in Ligue 1

Kylian Mbappe celebrates with Moise Kean

After scoring against Strasbourg, Kylian Mbappe became the highest active goal-scorer in Ligue 1. The Frenchman now has 101 goals in the league and has overtaken Jimmy Briand, who has 100 goals to his name.

The 22-year-old played for AS Monaco for three seasons where he scored 16 goals during his stay. Mbappe moved to the French capital in 2017 and since then has scored 85 goals for PSG in the league.

