Strasbourg vs Ajaccio Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th April 2023

Relegation-battling sides Strasbourg and Ajaccio meet at the Stade de la Meinau Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Sunday as both sides look to end their losing run.

With only 26 points in the bag from 30 games, Strasbourg are in 17th position in the league standings, having won just five times.

Their last win came as recently as 19 March 2023 when Le Racing beat Auxerre 2-0 at home, courtesy of goals from Gerzino Nyamsi and Habib Diallo.

But since then, Frédéric Antonetti's side have lost both games, albeit narrowly, pushing AS Monaco all the way in a 4-3 thriller before a 2-1 loss to Lens.

Ajaccio, meanwhile, have fared even worse this season, collecting only 21 points on their return to the top flight. They've also lost each of their last five games as a return to Ligue 2 seems inevitable at this point.

Head coach Olivier Pantaloni has somehow managed to remain in the job amid all the chaos and has only eight games left to turn the tide and keep his team in the top division.

Strasbourg vs Ajaccio Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Of the last 19 matches between the sides, a staggering 11 have ended in draws, but Strasbourg have the advantage with five wins to Ajaccio's three.

Interestingly, each of their last two clashes have produced a scoreline of 4-2, with Strasbourg claiming the first in April 2017 and Ajaccio beating them earlier this season.

The last four encounters between Strasbourg and Ajaccio has produced two wins for each teams.

Strasbourg have lost two of their last three matches to Ajaccio - as much as they had in their previous 20.

Ajaccio scored four goals against Strasbourg in the reverse fixture back in November, their highest number of goals in a Ligue 1 match this season. Since then, in 16 games, the Corsicans have scored just nine times.

Ajaccio have lost their last five Ligue 1 games, the longest current run in the league. Another defeat would ensure their worst run in the division since a run of six between December 1968-January 1969.

Strasbourg vs Ajaccio Prediction

This is a clash of two relegation-battling teams who've lost their last few set of games in the league. These kinds of games are rarely exciting, unless on the final day, and we expect a drab encounter here.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-1 Ajaccio

Strasbourg vs Ajaccio Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

