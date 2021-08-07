Strasbourg vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 kicks off with its 2021-22 edition this weekend as Strasbourg take on Angers in an important fixture on Sunday. Both teams flattered to deceive last season and will need to take it up a notch this year.

Strasbourg finished in 15th place in Ligue 1 last season and endured a poor season by their standards. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat against SC Freiburg last week and will want to return to winning ways this weekend.

Angers, on the other hand, secured a 13th-place finish last season and did manage to pull off a few upsets. The away side ended its campaign on a poor note and will need to prove its mettle in this fixture.

Strasbourg vs Angers Head-to-Head

Angers have a good record against Strasbourg and have won five games out of a total of 12 matches played between the two teams. Strasbourg have managed two victories against Angers and will need to step up this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in February this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams were not at their best on the day and will need to be more clinical in this game.

Strasbourg form guide: L-L-W-L-D

Angers form guide: L-W-L-W-D

Strasbourg vs Angers Team News

Strasbourg need to win this game. Image Source: Transfermarkt

Strasbourg

Mohamed Simakan has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection. Strasbourg will have to name their best team going against a strong Angers side this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Angers have a good squad. Image Source: Archyde

Angers

Enzo Ebosse has recovered from his injury and should be able to feature in this game. Lassana Coulibaly has served his suspension and is also available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Strasbourg vs Angers Predicted XI

Strasbourg Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matz Sels; Karol Fila, Alexander Djiku, Lucas Perrin, Anthony Caci; Adrien Thomasson, Habib Diallo, Dimitri Lienard, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde; Ludovic Ajorque, Kevin Gameiro

Angers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Paul Bernadoni; Abdoulaye Bamba, Romain Thomas, Ismael Traore, Vincent Manceau; Batista Mandy, Thomas Mangani, Jimmy Cabot; Sofiane Boufal, Mohamed-Ali Cho, Stephane Bahoken

Strasbourg vs Angers Prediction

Strasbourg were unable to meet expectations last season and will need to turn their fortunes around this year. With Kevin Gameiro in the final third, the home side will look to make a strong start to its new Ligue 1 campaign.

Angers can pack a punch on their day but do have a few problems to solve going into this game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-1 Angers

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi