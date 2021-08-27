Strasbourg vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees a Ligue 1 match pitting Strasbourg against Brest at the Stade de la Meinau.

Strasbourg currently sit bottom of the Ligue 1 table after picking up just one point from their first three games. Meanwhile, Brest haven’t been much better, picking up just two points.

Which of these two struggling sides will come out on top in Sunday’s game?

Strasbourg vs Brest Head-to-Head

After a mixed end to the previous season, Strasbourg have started their 2021-22 campaign badly.

An opening day defeat at the hands of Angers was a disappointing way to get things started, but that was followed by a 4-2 defeat against Paris St. Germain.

Most recently, Julien Stephan’s side only picked up a point against newly promoted Troyes, relying on a late equalizer from Adrien Thomasson to get them out of jail.

Meanwhile, Brest fell at the hands of PSG last weekend, losing 2-4 despite some encouraging signs against Ligue 1’s biggest side.

Prior to that, they’d picked up two draws, but taking points from matches against Rennes and Lyon is quite impressive in itself.

However, new coach Michel der Zakarian is still looking for his first win as Brest boss. Given that they’ve not won since 24 April, the fans are probably just as desperate for victory.

Strasbourg form guide (competitive games only): W-D-L-L-D

Brest form guide (competitive games only): D-L-D-D-L

Strasbourg vs Brest Team News

Strasbourg

Lebo Mothiba is a doubt for Strasbourg, who will also be without Jean-Eudes Aholou and Moise Dion due to injuries.

Injured: Jean-Eudes Aholou, Moise Dion

Doubtful: Lebo Mothiba

Suspended: None

Brest

Paul Lasne and Rafiki Said have been ruled out for this game, while Sebastien Cibois and Christophe Herelle are also doubtful.

Injured: Paul Lasne, Rafiki Said

Doubtful: Sebastien Cibois, Christophe Herelle

Suspended: None

Strasbourg vs Brest Predicted XI

Strasbourg predicted XI (5-3-2): Matz Sels, Karol Fila, Lucas Perrin, Ibrahima Sissoko, Anthony Caci, Dimitri Lienard, Adrien Thomasson, Habib Diallo, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Ludovic Ajorque, Kevin Gameiro

Brest predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marco Bizot, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Brendan Chardonnet, Lilian Brassier, Jere Uronen, Hianga’a M’Bock, Hugo Magnetti, Franck Honorat, Romain Faivre, Irvin Cardona, Steve Mounie

Strasbourg vs Brest Prediction

Neither of these sides have started the 2021-22 campaign all that strongly, but Brest have probably shown more encouraging signs than their hosts this weekend.

Strasbourg will likely try to play defensively, but Brest have the attacking talent to hurt them. It is a close game to call, but we expect Brest to pick up their first win in some time against Strasbourg.

Prediction: Strasbourg 0-1 Brest

