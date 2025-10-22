Strasbourg vs Jagiellonia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025 

Strasbourg will trade tackles with Jagiellonia in a UEFA Conference League fixture on Thursday (October 23rd). The game will be played at Stade de la Meinau.

Ad

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a six-goal thriller away to PSG in Ligue 1 over the weekend. They went behind to Bradley Barcola's sixth-minute strike but Joaquin Panichelli and Diego Moreira scored to put them 2-1 up at the break. Panichelli completed his brace four minutes into the second half to give the visitors a two-goal advantage. Goncalo Ramos pulled one back from the spot before the hour-mark while Senny Mayulu equalized in the 79th minute.

Ad

Trending

Jagiellonia, meanwhile, claimed a 4-0 home win over Arka Gdynia in the Polish Ekstraklasa. Sergio Lozano broke the deadlock in the 16th minute while Youssuf Sylla doubled their lead after the break. Afimico Pululu stepped off the bench to complete the rout with a brace.

Jaga will shift attention to the continent, having kick-started their Conference League campaign with a 1-0 home win over Hamrun. Strasbourg claimed a 2-1 away win over Slovan Bratislava.

Ad

Strasbourg vs Jagiellonia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Strasbourg's last five games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Jagiellonia are unbeaten in their last 17 competitive games (12 wins).

Both sides are facing opposition from their respective countries for the first time.

Jagiellonia have not conceded a first-half goal in their last 10 competitive games.

Strasbourg have not trailed at halftime in their last six games across all competitions (four wins at halftime).

Six of Jagiellonia's last eight competitive games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Ad

Strasbourg vs Jagiellonia Prediction

Strasbourg are playing a home game on the continent for the first time in almost 20 years. The Alsace outfit are unbeaten in their last 15 home games in European competition, winning eight games in this run.

Jagiellonia are in fine form as they aim to emulate their run to the Conference League quarterfinals last season.

Strasbourg's games tend to be high-scoring. We expect this trend to continue in a multi-goal victory for Liam Rosenior's side.

Ad

Prediction: Strasbourg 3-1 Jagiellonia

Strasbourg vs Jagiellonia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Strasbourg to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More