Strasbourg vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7th 2024

Strasbourg will welcome Le Havre to the Stade de la Meinau in the Coupe de France round of 16 on Wednesday.

The hosts booked their place in the round of 16 after defeating Clermont Foot 3-1 in the previous round last month. They are winless in their two Ligue 1 games since, and in their previous outing, they lost 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Friday as their eight-game unbeaten run across all competitions ended.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run in 2024, recording three wins in five games. They defeated Châteauroux 1-0 in the round of 32 last month, thanks to Steve Ngoura's first-half winner. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Monaco in Ligue 1 last week, as Youssouf Fofana's own goal canceled out Wissam Ben Yedder's opener just two minutes later.

Strasbourg vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have locked horns 46 times in all competitions since 1938. These meetings have been contested closely, with the hosts having a narrow 21-19 lead in wins and six games ending in draws.

They met for the first time after six years in Ligue 1 in December, with Strasbourg recording a 2-1 home win.

The visitors have just one win in their last 12 meetings against the hosts, with that triumph coming at home in Ligue 2 in 2009.

Just two of the last 20 meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Le Havre registered a 2-1 win in the only Coupe de France meeting between the two sides, which took place in the sixth round of the 1959–60 season.

The visitors have just two wins in their travels this season, with one of them coming in the Coupe de France last month.

Strasbourg vs Le Havre Prediction

Les Bleu et Blanc are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the visitors, recording three wins on the trot. They are unbeaten at home in their six meetings against the visitors in the 21st century, recording three wins, and should be able to produce a strong display.

They suffered their first loss after two months in Ligue 1 against PSG and will look to bounce back with a win. Head coach Patrick Vieira welcomes back Saïdou Sow from the 2023 AFCON, but Karol Fila, Ismaël Doukouré, Kévin Gameiro, Lebo Mothiba, and Moise Sahi Dion remain sidelined through injuries.

Le Club Doyen have enjoyed an unbeaten start to 2024, recording three wins in five games. They have scored 10 goals in that period while conceding six times and will look to build on that form. They have just one win in their last six away games, which is cause for concern.

There are no fresh absentees for them ahead of the trip to eastern France, so head coach Luka Elsner is expected to stick with a similar starting XI from their draw against Monaco. André Ayew was on the bench in that match and is expected to be included in the starting XI.

Both teams have enjoyed a good run of form in 2024, but considering the home advantage for Strasbourg and their better recent record in this fixture, they should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Strasbourg 2-1 Le Havre

Strasbourg vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Strasbourg to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ângelo to score or assist any time - Yes