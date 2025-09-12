Strasbourg vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14 2025

Strasbourg play host to Le Havre in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade de la Meinau this Sunday.

Strasbourg are currently in 6th place after the first three matches of the campaign, while Le Havre sit five spots below them in 11th.

So can Strasbourg continue to push up the table, or will Le Havre come away with the points this weekend?

Strasbourg vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Despite Strasbourg's strong campaign in the 2024-25 season, Le Havre were somewhat of a bogey team for them. They were beaten 2-3 at the Stade de la Meinau and failed to beat them away too. Strasbourg's last win at home over Le Havre was in December 2023.

Strasbourg have been amongst the most active teams in Europe's big leagues thus far this season, as they have played two qualifying games to make it into the UEFA Conference League. Their first four games saw them go unbeaten, but their most recent match saw them beaten 3-2 by Monaco thanks to a last-ditch goal.

Le Havre were given a rough start to their season, with matches against high-flying Monaco and Lens, both of which they lost. However, they kickstarted their season with a strong 3-1 win over Nice prior to the recent international break in a bit of a shock result.

Strasbourg will come into this game without one of their most outstanding players in the form of Dilane Bakwa. The winger delivered a goal and two assists in just 105 minutes across the first three games of the season, but he has since moved to Nottingham Forest.

Despite sitting five places below them in the table, Le Havre have actually scored more league goals than Strasbourg thus far, scoring five to Strasbourg's return of four.

Strasbourg vs Le Havre Prediction

Despite Le Havre impressing against Nice in their last game, this one might prove to be a difficult match for them.

Strasbourg have started the season in excellent form, and while they were beaten by Monaco last time out, that game could easily have gone either way.

More to the point, they will enjoy the home advantage here, and will be itching to beat Le Havre after struggling against them last season.

Overall, then, Strasbourg have the better side on paper, and should be able to make that tell this weekend.

Prediction: Strasbourg 2-1 Le Havre

Strasbourg vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Strasbourg to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (Strasbourg have seen more than 2.5 goals in their last 5 matches with Le Havre).

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Win or lose, Le Havre have yet to draw a blank this season).

