Strasbourg vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | November 13, 2022 

Strasbourg will host Lorient at the Stade de la Meinau on Sunday (November 13) afternoon in Ligue 1.

The hosts have endured a difficult start to their season and look like a shadow of the side that relentlessly pushed for European football last campaign. They lost 4-2 to newly promoted Ajaccio in their last league outing, squandering an early two-goal lead.

Strasbourg are 18th in the standings with just ten points from 14 games. They will exit the relegation zone with a win on Sunday and will look to do just that.

Lorient, meanwhile, enjoyed a strong start to their season but have struggled for form of late, falling behind in the race for Europe. They lost 2-1 to league leaders Paris Saint-Germain in their last game, conceding a late winner.

The visitors are sixth in the standings with 27 points. They will now look to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track.

Strasbourg vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Strasbourg and Lorient. The hosts have won three of these games, while the visitors have won twice.

There have been three draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

Strasbourg are unbeaten in their last three games in this fixture after losing two of their three games before that.

Les Merlus have picked up 14 points on the road in the league this season. Only Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain have picked up more.

Strasbourg are one of two teams in Ligue 1 this season without a win at home.

Le Racing have scored just six goals at home this season. Only Brest have scored fewer.

Strasbourg vs Lorient Prediction

Strasbourg are on a four-game winless streak and have won just one league game all season. They are without a win at home this season and could struggle.

Lorient, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going unbeaten in their eight games before that. They have, however, won three of their last four away league games and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Strasbourg 0-2 Lorient

Strasbourg vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lorient

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the eight meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams have found the back of the net in just two of their eight matchups.)

