Strasbourg vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | April 28th 2023

Strasbourg will entertain Lyon at the Stade de la Meinau in Ligue 1 on Friday.

The hosts have bounced back well from back-to-back defeats earlier this month, recording two wins in a row. In their previous outing, a first-half brace from Habib Diallo helped them record a 2-0 away win over Reims. Two wins in a row have helped them climb to 15th place in the league table.

The visitors saw their seven-game unbeaten run in the league come to an end on Sunday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Marseille.

In-form striker Alexandre Lacazette equalized in the second half after Cengiz Under opened the scoring in the first half. Malo Gusto's own goal in the dying moments of the game condemned them to their 10th loss of the season.

Strasbourg vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 97 times in all competitions in all competitions since 1946, with all but four meetings taking place in Ligue 1. The visitors have been the better side in these meetings with 49 wins. The hosts have got the better of the visitors 27 times and 21 games have ended in draws.

13 of the last 16 meetings between the two sides have produced over 2.5 goals.

Strasbourg have recorded four wins in their last five home games in Ligue 1, scoring at least two goals in these wins.

Lyon have suffered just one defeat in their last nine away games in Ligue 1.

The hosts' 2-1 win in the reverse fixture in January was their first league win over the visitors since 2018.

Strasbourg have recorded just two wins at home in the 21st century in Ligue 1 against the visitors.

Strasbourg vs Lyon Prediction

Le Racing have been in impressive form at home recently and have won four of their last five games at Friday's venue. While they have enjoyed a good run at home in recent games, they have just two wins since 2000 at home against Lyon.

Les Gones have suffered just one defeat since February in the league and look to be in good touch at the moment. They are unbeaten in their last four away games. They have a good record against the hosts and will be looking to avoid defeat.

Strasbourg's home form is complemented by Lyon's away form and a draw might ensue.

Prediction: Strasbourg 2-2 Lyon

Strasbourg vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Alexandre Lacazette to score or assist any time - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes