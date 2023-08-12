Strasbourg vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13, 2023

Strasbourg welcome Lyon to the Stade de la Meinau in their 2023-24 Ligue 1 opener on Sunday (August 13).

This will be the first competitive game of the season for both teams. Strasbourg played seven friendlies in preseason, losing once. In their last outing, they beat Werder Bremen 2-1. Strasbourg finished 15th in the league last season with 40 points.

Meanwhile, Lyon played five friendlies in preseason, winning once and suffering four straight defeats without scoring.

Strasbourg vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 98 times across competitions since 1945, with Lyon leading 50-27.

Last season, both teams won away in this fixture, with Lyon winning 2-1 at Strasbourg in April.

Lyon have scored at least twice in eight of their last nine away games against Strasbourg across competitions.

Five of their last six meetings have seen over 2.5 goals.

Strasbourg have just two wins against Lyon in last ten meetings. Interestingly, both wins have come away from home, with their last home win coming in Ligue 1 in 2018.

Lyon have had nine wins in their last 12 away meetings against Strasbourg, who have just one win.

Neither team has kept a clean sheet in their last eight meetings at Strasbourg.

Strasbourg vs Lyon Prediction

Strasbourg enjoyed a solid run in preseason and went unbeaten in their last five friendlies, scoring 12 goals and conceding eight.

Lyon, meanwhile, struggled in preseason. Nonetheless, they have a solid record at Strasbourg, who have just one win at home against Lyon since 2001. Considering the same, expect Lyon to eke out a narrow win

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-2 Lyon

Strasbourg vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Habib Diallo to score or assist any time - Yes