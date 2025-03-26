Strasbourg vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | March 28th 2025

Strasbourg will invite Lyon to the Stade de la Meinau in Ligue 1 on Friday. The visitors have won 13 of their 26 league games, one more than Le Racing, and are two points and two places above the hosts in the league standings.

Le Racing have enjoyed a good run of form and are unbeaten in their last six league outings, recording five wins. They extended their winning streak in Ligue 1 to three games earlier this month, recording a 2-1 triumph over Toulouse. They conceded in the third minute, and second-half goals from Félix Lemaréchal and Andrey Santos helped them record a comeback win.

Lyon made it five wins on the trot across all competitions before the international break, recording a 4-2 home win over Le Havre. Alexandre Lacazette scored from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute, while Malick Fofana, Thiago Almada, and Georges Mikautadze added goals in the second half.

Strasbourg vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 104 times in all competitions. The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 53 wins. Le Racing have 29 wins, and 22 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in August, and Les Gones recorded a 4-3 home win.

Strasbourg are unbeaten in their last six home games in Ligue 1, recording four wins while keeping three clean sheets.

Lyon have seen conclusive results in their last six league games, recording five wins. They have scored four goals apiece in three games in that period.

Both teams have conceded 33 goals in 26 league games thus far. The visitors have outscored Les Bleu et Blanc 50-41 in these games.

Eight of the last nine Ligue 1 meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Strasbourg vs Lyon Prediction

Le Racing head into the match on a six-game unbeaten run and will look to resume their league campaign following the international break on a positive note. They have kept five clean sheets in their last six league games. They have lost just one of their 12 Ligue 1 home games this season.

Andrew Omobamidele, Habib Diarra, and Abdoul Ouattara will likely miss this match due to injuries, while Moïse Sahi-Dion is a long-term absentee. Ismaël Doukouré faces a late fitness test.

Les Gones are on a five-game winning streak in all competitions, scoring 15 goals while conceding four times. They have won just one of their last three away games against Strasbourg.

Malick Fofana suffered a knee injury against Belgium while on international duty with France and is sidelined for at least two weeks. Saël Kumbedi is the only other absentee for Paulo Fonseca, as the defender will serve a suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Both teams have been in good touch recently and are expected to play out a closely contested draw.

Prediction: Strasbourg 2-2 Lyon

Strasbourg vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

