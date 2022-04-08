Strasbourg vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

On Sunday, Strasbourg will face off with Lyon in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade de la Meinau.

Strasbourg are in fourth place in the points table, while Lyon are down in ninth. So can Strasbourg continue their surprisingly good run with a win, or will Lyon bring them down to earth with a bump?

Strasbourg vs Lyon Head-to-Head

Strasbourg have undoubtedly been Ligue 1’s surprise package this season. With eight games to go, they have real hope of securing European football for the 2022-23 campaign.

Julien Stephan’s men have lost just twice since October 31 and are riding a lengthy eight-game unbeaten streak, winning four matches.

Most recently, they overcame a tricky test in the form of Lens, whom they dispatched at the Stade de la Meinau 1-0.

Lyon, meanwhile, have had a largely disappointing campaign by their standards. Despite winning their game with Angers last weekend, they remain in ninth place.

A European qualifying spot isn’t quite beyond Lyon just yet. However, as they’re six points behind fifth-placed Nice, it’s a tough ask for them.

Most recently, they drew with West Ham in their Europa League quarter-final, which gives them hope of making the semis in next week’s second leg.

Last time Lyon locked horns with Strasbourg, the former ran out 3-1 winners. Lyon have not lost to Strasbourg in their last six meetings.

Strasbourg form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-D

Lyon form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-D-L.

Strasbourg vs Lyon Team News

Strasbourg

Strasbourg have three players out for this game, including influential midfielder Adrien Thomasson.

Injured: Sanjin Prcic, Maxime Le Marchand, Adrien Thomasson.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Lyon

Lyon also have three players out for this game, but they might make some changes following their draw with West Ham on Thursday.

Injured: Maxence Caqueret, Rayan Cherki, Sinaly Diomande.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Strasbourg vs Lyon Predicted XIs

Strasbourg (3-5-2): Matz Sels, Lucas Perrin, Gerzino Nyamsi, Alexander Djiku, Frederic Guilbert, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Jean Eudes Aholou, Ibrahima Sissoko, Dimitri Lienard, Ludovic Ajorque, Kevin Gameiro.

Lyon (4-2-3-1): Anthony Lopes, Malo Gusto, Jason Denayer, Castello Lukeba, Emerson Palmieri, Houssem Aouar, Tanguy Ndombele, Romain Faivre, Lucas Paqueta, Karl Toko Ekambi, Tino Kadewere.

Strasbourg vs Lyon Prediction

This game should be a close one to call despite the gap in league places between the two teams. Strasbourg have been in better form, but Lyon are undoubtedly a stronger team on paper.

However, after playing West Ham on Thursday, Lyon have had just three days to prepare for this game. With Strasbourg being dangerous opponents, that could prove to be tricky for them.

The prediction, therefore, is a close home win.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-0 Lyon.

Edited by Bhargav