Strasbourg vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Ligue 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Strasbourg welcome Metz to the Stade de la Meinau on Friday.

Both sides have struggled to hit their stride this season and currently find themselves languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Strasbourg picked up their first win of the new season three Saturdays ago when they got the better of Stade Brestois in a comfortable 3-1 victory.

However, they were sent crashing back to earth in their subsequent outing as they lost to a rampant Olympique Lyon side by the same scoreline.

Goals from Moussa Dembele, Jason Denayer and Lucas Paqueta put Lyon into a commanding three-goal lead before Habib Diallo grabbed a 97th-minute consolation goal.

Strasbourg are winless in four of their opening five games in Ligue 1, losing three and picking up one draw.

This shaky start to the season sees Julien Stéphan's men seated 15th in the league table, one point and two places above Friday’s visitors.

Metz failed to pick up their first win of the season last time out when they suffered a 2-0 home defeat against Troyes.

Despite dominating proceedings, second-half goals from Gerson Rodrigues and Xavier Chavalerin helped the visitors run away with all three points.

This followed a 3-0 defeat against AJ Auxerre when they faced off in a friendly fixture two Fridays ago.

Frederic Antonetti’s men have failed to taste victory this season, losing three games and picking up three draws.

Strasbourg vs Metz Head-To-Head

Metz head into Friday’s game as the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 13 wins from their previous 25 encounters. Strasbourg have managed just five wins, while seven games have ended in draws.

Strasbourg Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L

Metz Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-L

Strasbourg vs Metz Team News

Strasbourg

The hosts will be without the services of Ibrahima Sissoko, Moise Sahi Dion and Lebo Mothiba, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Ibrahima Sissoko, Moise Sahi Dion, Lebo Mothiba

Suspended: None

Metz

Kevin N'Doram, Farid Boulaya, Opa Nguette and Manuel Cabit have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Kevin N'Doram, Farid Boulaya, Opa Nguette, Manuel Cabit

Suspended: None

Strasbourg vs Metz Predicted XI

Strasbourg predicted XI (5-3-2): Matz Sels; Frederic Guilbert, Alexander Djiku, Lucas Perrin, Anthony Caci, Dimitri Lienard; Adrien Thomasson, Sanjin Prcic, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde; Kevin Gameiro, Ludovic Ajorque

Metz Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marc Aurele Caillard; Sikou Niakate, Fabian Centonze, Lenny Lacroix, Matthieu Udol, Vincent Pajot, Boubacar Traore, Amine Bassi; Cheikh Sabaly, Ibrahima Niane, Lamine Gueye

Strasbourg vs Metz Prediction

Both sides will be desperate to get up and running after stumbling into the new season. We predict the spoils will be shared as they head into the game evenly matched on paper.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-1 Metz

