Strasbourg vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2023-24

Strasbourg face off with Metz in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade de la Meinau this Sunday (May 12). While Strasbourg have little to play for in this game, the same cannot be said for Metz, who will be desperate for a win.

Strasbourg currently sit in 13th place, and with 36 points to their name, they are officially safe from relegation at this point. Given they have lost their last three games in a row, though, it's a good thing they accumulated points earlier on, otherwise this slump could've seen them slip into danger.

Metz, on the other hand, currently occupy 16th, the dreaded relegation play-off spot. With 29 points to their name, this game could well mark their final chance to push for survival, although their weak goal difference might prove to be an issue. Their final game of the season is against champions Paris St. Germain, meaning a win here will be imperative if they are to somehow survive without needing the play-off.

Strasbourg vs Metz Head-to-Head

Strasbourg have won their last four games against Metz dating back to 2021, a statistic that does not bode well at all for the home side.

Metz did win a visit to the Stade de la Meinau in August 2020, but that game was not a competitive one, and their last visit saw them slump to a 3-0 defeat.

In terms of recent form overall, neither side has looked good in recent weeks, with Strasbourg losing their last three and Metz losing their last two.

Strasbourg form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-L-L-L

Metz form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-W-L-L

Strasbourg vs Metz Team News

Strasbourg

Five players are looking likely to miss out on this game for Patrick Vieira's home side, incluing Lebo Mothiba, who has scored three goals this season.

Injured: Karol Fila, Lebo Mothiba, Angelo

Doubtful: Junior Mwanga, Jessy Deminguet

Suspended: None

Metz

Key forward Georges Mikautadze is now available for this game after his red card last weekend was rescinded, meaning that Metz will have just two players sidelined for this game.

Injured: Benjamin Tetteh

Doubtful: Matthieu Udol

Suspended: None

Strasbourg vs Metz Predicted XI

Strasbourg predicted XI (3-4-3): Alaa Bellaarouch, Frederic Guilbert, Lucas Perrin, Abakar Sylla, Marvin Senaya, Andrey Santos, Ibrahima Sissoko, Thomas Delaine, Dilane Bakwa, Emanuel Emegha, Kevin Gameiro

Metz predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexandre Oukidja, Maxime Colin, Ismael Traore, Christophe Herelle, Fali Cande, Lamine Camara, Kevin N'Doram, Arthur Atta, Ablie Jallow, Georges Mikautadze, Papa Diallo

Strasbourg vs Metz Prediction

Only one of these two sides actually has something to play for here, meaning that it's very tempting to favour Metz to come away with all three points.

Metz have perhaps left things too late to survive in Ligue 1, but they have definitely been capable of scoring goals recently, largely thanks to the form of Mikautadze.

Strasbourg's good record against Metz and their home advantage makes them a tough out for the away side this weekend, but overall, the prediction is a narrow away win.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-2 Metz