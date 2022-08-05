Strasbourg vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2022

Strasbourg will invite Monaco to the Stade de la Meinau on Saturday as they kick off their Ligue 1 2022-23 campaign.

The home team finished sixth in the league standings last season, missing out on the European qualification spot to Nice by three points. They lost a bit of steam in the end and suffered two losses in their last five league games.

Monaco finished third with 69 points thanks to a late surge in form as they went undefeated in their last 10 games, winning nine of them. They have already played a competitive game this season, with the UEFA Champions League third-round qualifying fixture against PSV ending in a 1-1 draw.

Strasbourg have not played a competitive game this season but managed to secure a 3-0 win over Liverpool on Sunday.

Strasbourg vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 94 times across all competitions thus far. The visitors have a better record against their northern rivals with 45 wins to their name. The hosts have been able to get the better of the Monégasque side 27 times while 22 games have ended in draws.

Strasbourg have lost just one of their last eight games against Monaco and the record is even better at home as they are undefeated in their last nine games against the visitors.

Strasbourg have secured just three wins in their last 26 season-opening games while Monaco have managed to record 10 wins in their last 19 season-openers.

The last three meetings between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals and the hosts have recorded 1-0 wins in the last two games at Saturday's venue.

Strasbourg vs Monaco Prediction

Le Racing have a solid record against the visitors at home and will be looking to extend the same here. They have a relatively poor record in the opening fixtures of the campaign, so the nerves might get to them in this game. They managed to bag at least a goal in each of their friendly games thus far, so the odds of them scoring look good.

Monaco finished the 2021-22 campaign in style and will be hoping to tap into that form in this game as well. They looked in good touch in the match and should be able to put up a decent fight in this game

As both sides might be a bit rusty in the first game of the league campaign, we are predicting a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-1 Monaco

Strasbourg vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Strasbourg to score first - Yes.

