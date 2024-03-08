Strasbourg vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10 2024

Strasbourg face off with Monaco in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade de la Meinau this Sunday (March 10).

Strasbourg are currently in 12th place, but only sit three points away from the dreaded relegation play-off spot, meaning points are invaluable at this stage of the season.

Monaco, meanwhile, are in 3rd and are very much aiming for a UEFA Champions League berth, although they are only one point ahead of nearest rivals Lille.

So which of these sides will claim three points this weekend?

Strasbourg vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monaco have won their last three games against Strasbourg, and claimed three points on their last visit to the Stade de la Meinau in August 2022. Before that, though, the away side had not won this fixture since 2018.

Strasbourg picked up a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Montpellier last weekend, and it was their first point since January 28. However, they have still not picked up a victory in Ligue 1 action in 2024, leaving them on a winless sequence of seven games.

Monaco’s last match saw them secure a 0-0 draw with league leaders and reigning champions Paris St. Germain, a solid feat given they were thumped 5-2 in their last game against the Parisians. However, they have still only won two games since the turn of the year.

Monaco are one of Ligue 1’s most dangerous attacking outfits, having scored 44 goals thus far, putting them behind only PSG in the scoring charts. However, their defence has conceded 34, with only six sides conceding more.

Despite the away side’s defensive issues, Strasbourg may not be the team to push them in that regard. With 25 goals scored this season, they are one of Ligue 1’s lowest-scoring sides.

Strasbourg vs Monaco Prediction

Despite not being in the best form in recent weeks, Monaco should probably be slightly favoured here even if they’re the travelling side.

Strasbourg have not won in a long time and while they scored twice against Montpellier last weekend, their record in front of goal remains poor overall.

Monaco, on the other hand, have a highly potent attack and showed last weekend that they can defend well if the situation calls for it.

Therefore, an away win is the likely result here.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-2 Monaco

Strasbourg vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Monaco win.

Tip 2: Both sides to score – Yes (Monaco have only kept one clean sheet in 2024 but rarely fail to score).

Tip 3: Wissam Ben Yedder to score for Monaco – Yes (Ben Yedder has scored five goals in his last eight games).