Strasbourg vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Strasbourg take on Monaco at the Stade de la Meinau in a Ligue 1 clash.

Strasbourg are currently in fifth place in the table, while Monaco sit three places below them in eighth.

Can Strasbourg continue their strong campaign with a win, or will Monaco bring them back down to earth somewhat?

Strasbourg vs Monaco Head-to-Head

Despite drawing their last three Ligue 1 games – most recently seeing their match with Reims end 1-1 – Strasbourg are still enjoying their most fruitful season in some time.

They have lost just once in 2022, and have only suffered two losses overall since October 31. That sequence of 16 games has also seen them pick up eight wins.

Most impressively, only two sides – league leaders Paris St. Germain and fellow high flyers Rennes – have produced more goals than Strasbourg’s total of 49 this season.

Monaco, meanwhile, have experienced patchy form throughout the current campaign, and have only been able to string together more than two wins in a row once – back in late September.

They did pick up a huge win last weekend, defeating Marseille 0-1 thanks to a goal from Gelson Martins, but that win was their first in four games.

If Monaco want to push into European contention – and they still can, as they are only one point off the top six – they’ll need to play with much more consistency.

The last time Strasbourg faced Monaco, the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Monaco have only beaten their weekend hosts once in their past six meetings.

Strasbourg form guide: W-W-D-D-D

Monaco form guide: D-L-L-W-L

Strasbourg vs Monaco Team News

Strasbourg

Maxime Le Marchand is out for Strasbourg, while Adrien Thomasson is a doubt following an injury.

Injured: Maxime Le Marchand

Doubtful: Adrien Thomasson

Suspended: None

Monaco

Four players appear to be doubtful for Monaco this weekend, with Krepin Diatta definitely sidelined.

Injured: Krepin Diatta

Doubtful: Cesc Fabregas, Guillermo Maripan, Radoslaw Majecki

Strasbourg vs Monaco Predicted XI

Strasbourg predicted XI (3-5-2): Matz Sels, Lucas Perrin, Gerzino Nyamsi, Alexander Djiku, Frederic Guilbert, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Ibrahima Sissoko, Sanjin Prcic, Dimitri Lienard, Ludovic Ajorque, Kevin Gameiro

Monaco predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Nubel, Ruben Aguilar, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Caio Henrique, Youssouf Fofana, Aurelien Tchouameni, Gelson Martins, Kevin Volland, Sofiane Diop, Wissam Ben Yedder

Strasbourg vs Monaco Prediction

This should be a close game to call, as while Strasbourg’s form has been superior this season, it’s arguable that Monaco have the better side on paper.

However, given that Monaco only played on Thursday – suffering a 2-0 defeat to Portuguese side Braga – it’s likely they may be tired for this match, and that could give a free-scoring side like Strasbourg the advantage.

A close home win is the prediction here.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-0 Monaco

Edited by Peter P