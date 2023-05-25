Strasbourg vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th May 2023

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Strasbourg lock horns with Christophe Galtier's impressive PSG side in an important encounter at the Stade de la Meinau on Saturday.

Strasbourg vs PSG Preview

Strasbourg are currently in 15th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Troyes last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table but have shown flashes of inconsistency over the past year. The Parisian giants edged Auxerre to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Strasbourg vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have a good recent record against Strasbourg and have won 17 out of the last 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Strasbourg's three victories.

Strasbourg have won only two of their last 30 matches against PSG in Ligue 1, with their previous victory against the Parisians coming by a 2-1 margin at home in 2017.

After a run of five defeats in six matches at home against PSG, Strasbourg have lost only two of their last eight such matches in the competition.

Strasbourg are unbeaten in their last three matches in Ligue 1 and could achieve their best streak in this regard since April 2022.

After going on a winless run in each of their first 11 matches at home in Ligue 1 this season, Strasbourg have won five of their last seven such matches in the competition.

Strasbourg vs PSG Prediction

PSG are only a point away from sealing the Ligue 1 title and will look to be at their best in this fixture. Kylian Mbappe can be lethal on this day and will look to add to his burgeoning goal tally in this match.

Strasbourg have shown marked improvement in recent weeks but will need a miracle to stand a chance this weekend. PSG are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-3 PSG

Strasbourg vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes