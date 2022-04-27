Strasbourg vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips - 29th April 2022

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as newly-crowned champions PSG lock horns with Strasbourg at the Stade de la Meinau on Friday.

Strasbourg vs PSG Preview

Strasbourg are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have consistently punched above their weight this season. The home side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lille last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, hold a 13-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings and have mathematically won the league title this season. The Parisians were held to a 1-1 draw by Lens in their previous league game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Strasbourg vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have an impressive recent record against Strasbourg and have won 16 of their last 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Strasbourg's four victories during this period.

Strasbourg have lost 32 of their 60 Ligue 1 matches against PSG - their worst record against a single opponent in the French top flight.

Since their most recent promotion in the 2017-18 season, Strasbourg have lost only one of their three home games in Ligue 1 against PSG.

Strasbourg have picked up 56 points in the Ligue 1 so far this season - their highest tally over a full campaign in 25 years.

Strasbourg suffered a 1-0 defeat in their previous game and have not suffered consecutive defeats in Ligue 1 since their first two matches of the season.

PSG have a poor record in league games after they have mathematically won the title and have won only two of nine such matches.

Strasbourg vs PSG Prediction

PSG have established a 13-point lead over Marseille and have already achieve their objectives in Ligue 1. The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi have stepped up in recent weeks and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Strasbourg can pack a punch on their day but will need to play out of their skins in this match. PSG are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-2 PSG

Strasbourg vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes

