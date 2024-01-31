Strasbourg vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2, 2024

Strasbourg entertain leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Stade de la Meinau in Ligue 1 on Friday (February 2).

The hosts are unbeaten in eight games across competitions and have drawn their last two league outings. Strasbourg beat Clermont Foot 3-1 in the Coupe de France Round of 32 but drew 1-1 in their Ligue 1 meeting last week.

PSG, meanwhile, saw their five-game winning run snapped with a 2-2 draw with Stade Brest in the league. Marco Asensio and Randal Kolo Muani scored in quick succession in the first half to give the reigning champions a two-goal lead.

Brest, though, produced a remarkable comeback. Mahdi Camara pulled one back in the 55th minute before Mathias Pereira Lage bagged the equaliser off the bench 10 minutes from time.

Bradley Barcola, who picked up the assist for Asensio's opener, was sent off in injury time after being booked twice and will be suspended for this game.

Strasbourg vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 73 times across competitions since 1974. PSG lead 40-13.

They last met in the reverse fixture in October, which the Parisians won 3-0 at home.

Strasbourg are winless in 13 meetings against the Parisians and have drawn their last two home meetings in the fixture.

The Parisians have won five of their last six Ligue 1 away games, keeping three clean sheets. They are unbeaten in away league games since February 2023.

Strasbourg vs PSG Prediction

Strasbourg have enjoyed an eight-game unbeaten run across competitions and have lost once in 10 Ligue 1 outings. They have had back-to-back 2-1 wins in their last two home league games.

Manager Patrick Vieira remains without Kevin Gameiro, Karol Fila, Lebo Mothiba and Ismael Doukoure due to injury, while Emanuel Emegha has trained with the squad and is in contention to start. Saidou Sow is at the 2023 AFCON with Guinea, while Gerzino Nyamsi has been linked with a move away and is unavailable.

The Parisians, meanwhile, are unbeaten in 13 games across competitions. They have a 100% record in three away games this year. Manaager Luis Enrique has six absentees for the trip to Eastern France.

Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe and Milan Skriniar are nursing injuries, while Hugo Ekitike and Layvin Kurzawa are on the transfer list and unlikely to feature. Bradley Barcola is suspended, so Goncalo Ramos could start.

Strasbourg have drawn three of their last four home games against the Parisians, and considering their current form, another low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-1 PSG

Strasbourg vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Randal Kolo Muani to score or assist any time - Yes