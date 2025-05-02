Strasbourg vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Strasbourg will entertain Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Stade de la Meinau in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The hosts have 54 points and are seventh in the standings. They trail third-placed Lille by just two points and will look to secure a direct spot in the UEFA Champions League group stage by finishing third by the end of the season.

Ad

Les Bleu et Blanc have enjoyed a great run of form and extended their unbeaten streak in Ligue 1 to 11 games last week. They returned to winning ways after two consecutive draws, as goals from Diego Moreira, Emanuel Emegha, and Dilane Bakwa helped them record a 1-0 home win over Saint-Etienne.

The visitors saw their unbeaten streak in Ligue 1 end last week as they fell to a 3-1 home loss to Nice. Nonetheless, they bounced back with a 1-0 away win over Arsenal in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal earlier this week. Ousmane Dembélé continued his fine form and scored the match-winner in the fourth minute.

Ad

Trending

Strasbourg vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 75 times across all competitions. The capital club have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 42 wins. Le Racing have 13 wins and 20 games have ended in draws.

The champions extended their unbeaten streak against the hosts with a 4-2 home win in the reverse fixture in October.

Strasbourg are unbeaten in their last nine Ligue 1 home games, recording six wins.

PSG are unbeaten in away games in Ligue 1 since February 2023.

Eight of the last nine meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have kept seven clean sheets in their last 11 Ligue 1 games.

Ad

Strasbourg vs PSG Prediction

Les Bleu et Blanc need to avoid a loss here if they are to keep their Champions League hopes alive. They have scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight home games, recording six wins, and will look to build on that form. They are winless in their last five Ligue 1 home meetings against the visitors, playing out three draws.

Ad

Moïse Sahi-Dion is the only absentee for the home side and Liam Rosenior is expected to field a strong starting XI here.

Les Parisiens have already secured the league title and, after suffering their first defeat of the league campaign last week, there is really nothing much left to play for them in the league. Notably, they have scored at least three goals in six of their last nine meetings against the hosts.

Ad

Luis Enrique will focus on the Champions League meeting against Arsenal at home next week and rest key players. There is no confirmed absentee for them and Ousmane Dembélé is likely to be left out of the squad for this match.

While the hosts have enjoyed impressive form, considering the visitors' dominance in this fixture, a high-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Strasbourg 2-2 PSG

Strasbourg vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Ad

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More