Strasbourg vs Rennes Prediction and Betting tips | 20th April 2022

Rennes will be in action in a key Ligue 1 fixture in a battle for European football when they travel to Strasbourg on Wednesday.

The hosts have been the surprise package of the season. With just one league loss this year, they find themselves fifth in the standings. They trail Rennes by three points and two places in the points table. Strasbourg played out a second consecutive 1-1 draw in the league on their trip to Troyes last time around. Both teams scored second-half penalties.

Rennes, meanwhile, came up short against Monaco in their previous outing, suffering a 3-2 defeat, their first in Ligue 1 since February. With just three points separating the third-placed visitors and sixth-placed Monaco, the race for a top-four finish is set to go to the wire.

Ligue 1 English @Ligue1_ENG Here's how the league table looks after the weekend's action! -- How did your team do? Here's how the league table looks after the weekend's action! -- How did your team do? 📈📉 Here's how the league table looks after the weekend's action! -- How did your team do? 👇 https://t.co/WT7YSicV5X

Strasbourg vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 89 times across competitions since 1934, with all but one of these meetings coming in Ligue 1. The visitors enjoy a 38-29 lead in wins, while 22 games have ended in draws.

Rennes have been unbeaten in their last five meetings against Le Racing, securing four wins and as many clean sheets.

Strasbourg are without a defeat at home in 2022, while Rennes have three wins in their last four away league outings.

With 53 and 69 goals to their name respectively, Strasbourg and Rennes are the third and second-highest goalscorers in the competition. Only PSG (31) have scored more on their travels than Rennes (28).

Rennes have scored the most goals (5) on the counter this term, while Strasbourg are one of only two teams without a goal from counter attacks this season.

Rennes and Strasbourg have enjoyed great success from set-pieces this season. Les Rennais lead with 15 goals in that department, while Strasbourg are second with 12 goals.

Strasbourg vs Rennes Prediction

Only PSG (4) have lost fewer games than Strasbourg (7) this season, with the lattar suffering just three losses at Wednesday's venue. The home side do not have any major injury concerns for this game and should be able to hold their own against their western rivals.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, have not lost their last 10 Ligue 1 games (four wins, six draws), their longest-running streak and their longest unbeaten streak in a single season in the top flight since 1993. So a loss for them seems unlikely here.

Rennes have some notable absentees in the defensive department, but their front three have been in good touch. While the visitors are expected to concede, they should be able to score more than once. The two teams could play out a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Strasbourg 2-2 Rennes.

Strasbourg vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals. (Rennes and Strasbourg have the second and third-best attacking record in Ligue 1 respectively).

Tip 4: Martin Terrier to score anytime - Yes (The Frenchman has scored at least once in his last five league games).

