Strasbourg vs Troyes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Strasbourg face newly-promoted Troyes in game week three of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season at the Stade de la Meinau on Sunday. Both clubs occupy the bottom of the league table after the opening two rounds and will be keen to get their first points of the season.
Strasbourg can be forgiven slightly for their league position given they faced Paris Saint-Germain in their previous game, losing by a 2-4 scoreline in Paris.
Kevin Gameiro and Ludovic Ajorque dragged Strasbourg back into the game after going 0-3 down early on. However, Alexander Djiku's late red card meant PSG ran out 4-2 winners. Les Coureurs had lost 0-2 to Angers in the match prior to the PSG game.
Troyes had a baptism of fire when they faced PSG in their opening fixture. ESTAC had taken a shock lead, only for the Parisians to comeback and win with a 2-1 scoreline.
Troyes travelled to fellow promoted team Clermont Foot next. Issa Kabore's 33rd-minute red card ended their hopes, as two second-half goals saw the hosts triumph by a 2-0 scoreline.
Strasbourg vs Troyes Head-to-Head
Strasbourg and Troyes have faced each other four times since 2010, with both sides winning two games each. Les Coureurs won the previous meeting between two sides by a 2-1 scoreline at home in the 2017-18 Ligue 1 season.
Troyes won the reverse fixture that year by a 3-0 scoreline at home.
Strasbourg Form Guide in all competitions: L-L-L-L-W
Troyes Form Guide in all competitions: L-L-D-L-L
Strasbourg vs Troyes Team News
Strasbourg
Julien Stephan continues to be without forwards Lebo Mothiba and Moise Dion Sahi due to injury. But with Kevin Gameiro and Ludovic Ajorque in goalscoring form, they were unlikely to feature anyway.
Alexander Djiku will be unavailable following his red card against PSG, a game in which Jean Eudes Aholou also limped off injured. Majeed Waris, Anthony Caci and Adrien Thomasson ought to return to the lineup as Stephan reverts to a 4-4-2 setup.
Injured: Lebo Mothiba, Moïse Sahi, Jean Eudes Ahoulou
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Alexander Djiku
Troyes
Laurent Batlles confirmed that Metinho underwent shoulder surgery and ought to be unavailable for a while. Yasser Larouci is also injured, while Hyun-jun Suk, Gabriel Mutombo and Tristan Dingome are doubts for this game as they're not completely match-fit.
Issa Kabore's red card renders him unavailable as well, with Mama Balde likely to replace him.
Injured: Yasser Larouci, Metinho
Doubtful: Hyun-jun Suk, Gabriel Mutombo, Tristan Dingome
Suspended: Issa Kabore
Strasbourg vs Troyes Predicted XI
Strasbourg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matz Sels (GK); Karol Fila, Ibrahima Sissoko, Lucas Perrin, Anthony Caci; Majeed Waris, Dimitri Lienard, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Adrien Thomasson; Ludovic Ajorque, Kevin Gameiro
Troyes Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Gauthier Gallon (GK); Oualid El Hajjam, Jimmy Giraudon, Yoann Salmier; Florian Tardieu; Mama Balde, Dylan Chambost, Rominigue Kouamé, Giulian Biancone; Renaud Ripart, Yoann Touzghar
Strasbourg vs Troyes Prediction
Troyes have looked much like a newly promoted side in their opening two games, and it is unlikely to change against Strasbourg. Kevin Gameiro and Ludovic Ajorque ought to find the net, while Yoann Touzghar might find joy against the hosts makeshift backline as well.
We expect Strasbourg to come out on top in a high-scoring contest.
Prediction: Strasbourg 3-1 Troyes
Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more
For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!