Strassen vs Dundee United Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31st 2025

Strassen will invite Dundee United to the Stade Municipal de la Ville de Differdange in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday. United registered a narrow 1-0 home win in the first leg last week.

The hosts have made just three appearances in the Conference League qualifiers thus far. They were eliminated from the first round last season. They just need to overturn a one-goal deficit and will look to make the most of their home advantage here.

The visitors recorded a narrow win in the first leg, thanks to Zac Sapsford's 47th-minute strike. With that win, they extended their unbeaten streak at home in European qualifiers to four games. After this match, they will get their Scottish Premiership campaign underway against Falkirk later this week.

Strassen vs Dundee United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

The visitors have lost their last two competitive away games with a scoreline of 3-1.

The hosts kept a clean sheet in their home leg of the first qualifying round last season and will look to build on that form.

Dundee United are winless in their last six away games in European qualifiers, suffering four defeats. Notably, they have failed to score in five games in that period.

Strassen have won their last four competitive home games while keeping clean sheets. They have enjoyed a prolific run in these games, scoring 13 goals.

United kept their first clean sheet in six competitive games in the first leg and will look to continue that form.

Strassen vs Dundee United Prediction

The hosts failed to score in their first competitive match of the season last week and will look to improve upon that record in the home leg. They have not scored a goal in their three European qualifiers appearances thus far, which is a cause for concern.

The Tangerines marked their return to European qualifiers after three years with a narrow win last week. They have lost their last three away games in the qualifiers, conceding 13 goals without scoring, and might struggle to retain their narrow one-goal lead on aggregate.

While there is not much to separate the two teams, considering the hosts' struggles in European qualifiers, we back Dundee to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Strassen 0-1 Dundee United

Strassen vs Dundee United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dundee United

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

