Strengths and Weaknesses of Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Having won the UEFA Champions League again this season, the Los Blancos were looking as strong as ever. The reigning European Champions were ready to take on the new season, not realizing that their star player had different plans.

On the 11th of July, Ronaldo, one of the greatest ever players to play for Real Madrid, announced that he is leaving. And surprisingly, his decision was not to move back to his former club Manchester United, but he left for the Old Lady. The 5-time Balon'dOr winner moved to the Italian club for a fee of €112 million.

This has left the fans stunned, and Real Madrid has not yet found a player who could fill the enormous boots of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real Madrid's season commenced with a loss, as their direct-city rivals thrashed them 4 goals to 2 in the UEFA Super Cup. They clearly lacked strength up front. With Benzema out of form for some seasons now, Ronaldo has been doing the work of two strikers to carry the attacking unit since then.

Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid's upcoming season seems to be beset with difficulties, for plenty of reasons. The Bernabeu outfit was linked to several upcoming stars, Hazard and Neymar being two of them. Will Real Madrid be able to compete at the highest level of football and pull off a great season without their talisman, no new proficient signings, and a manager who is yet to prove his worth in club-level football?

Let's analyze their chances.

Strengths:

Despite the fact that they lack strength in their attacking unit, their midfield and defence look robust. The trio of Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Modric in the midfield are the reason why they have been winning the UEFA Champions League like pre-season games. Three in a row for the Los Blancos under Zinedine Zidane; a feat no club has ever achieved.

Even Madridistas are ruling out their chances to win the Champions League this season. However, there are reasons in abundance on why the Los Blancos are not to be written off just yet.

#3 Defence

A team with a defence line-up of Marcelo, Ramos, Varane and Dani Carvajal is never to be ruled off. It is pretty clear that the duo of Varane and Ramos are the reason for Real Madrid's success over Europe in the previous seasons.

Leganes v Real Madrid - La Liga

Ramos has cemented his place as one of the best defenders across the world, or even the world's best. He is arguably one of the most consistent players for the Los Blancos and never disappoints when appointed with a challenging task. He has pocketed the best of best strikers, and the 32-year-old only seems to be improving with time.

Not only has he contributed as a defender, but he has been no less than any attacker when it comes to scoring from set-pieces. His last-minute headers are a feast for the eyes and he has always been an aerial threat to the teams defending against him.

His wise sense of knowledge and experience in this field is the reason why he has established himself as the greatest defender ever to play for The Whites.

His partner-in-crime Varane has been equally responsible for the team's success. The 2018 Balon'dOr winner is on his way to write his name in Real Madrid's history, already winning three UEFA Champions League at just the age of 25.

