Striker-less Manchester City suffer early setback after loss to Tottenham

Manchester City are on almost everyone’s list of serious contenders for the 2021-22 Premier League title following the exceptional campaign they enjoyed last term. However, while all of their rivals won their matches on the opening weekend of the season, Pep Guardiola’s side fell to a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Sunday’s game was meant to be the start of the side's title defense but it proved more than that, with Manchester City’s flaws being laid bare by a well-motivated Spurs team.

The Cityzens' performance against Tottenham was poor. They looked threatening for just 20 minutes after which they ran out of gas. This allowed Spurs to seize control and deservedly win the game.

Early setback for Cityzens

Last season, Manchester City made a poor start to the campaign but recovered in an impressive fashion to win the league. Another poor start, however, could prove costly this time around.

The likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool have all improved and look set to challenge for the title after recording big wins during the opening weekend of the season. While it’s too early to determine which teams can sustain their title charge, the Cityzens’ early setback is enough warning that they won’t have it easy this season.

Guardiola still possesses the most expensive squad in the English top-flight and a team with the most depth. However, they currently do not look threatening enough and must buck up before their rivals open up a bigger lead in the table.

Manchester City’s need for a striker exposed

Right after Heung-Min Son opened the scoring for Tottenham, the home fans started chanting: “Are you watching, Harry Kane?”

The England striker wasn’t present at the stadium, but Manchester City’s blunt performance perfectly explained why they have been desperate to sign him.

In the aftermath of the game, Guardiola tried to avoid commenting on the rumours surrounding Kane.

"We have the same guys as last season, just without Sergio [Aguero]. I'm so delighted with the same guys who scored a lot of goals. I'm more than delighted with this,” the Spaniard told the BBC Sport.

Manchester City are stocked with options in almost every position, but their need for a striker was badly exposed against Spurs and that must be fixed immediately.

