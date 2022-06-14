"Strong group with Lionel Messi at the head" - Luka Modric says Argentina are more 'united' and favorites for the World Cup 

Croatia star Luka Modric has tipped Argentina as the favorites for the upcoming World Cup while calling them a 'strong group' with Lionel Messi at the forefront.

The Albiceleste have their sights on the ultimate prize after winning the Copa America and Finalissima trophies, and have been shaping up well for the Qatar showpiece too.

Lionel Scaloni's side are unbeaten in their last 33 games in all competitions and romped through their World Cup qualifiers unbeaten.

GOAL @goal Argentina will receive an 'All or Nothing' documentary from Amazon Prime showing their 2021 Copa America win and path to the World Cup Argentina will receive an 'All or Nothing' documentary from Amazon Prime showing their 2021 Copa America win and path to the World Cup 😍 https://t.co/0ktGxJy4MA

Modric feels Argentina are more 'united' than ever before and with Messi as the 'head' of the side, they could go all the way.

Speaking to ESPN, the Real Madrid ace said (via El Diario):

"We played against Argentina in the last World Cup and we won. What I see now is a very good team, it seems to me stronger than a few years ago. They have a good group, they created a very strong group with Messi at the head, who is a different player."

Modric was on target as Croatia humbled Argentina 3-0 in the group stages en route to reaching the finals in Russia four years ago.

Messi and co., however, lost out in the round of 16 to eventual champions France after sneaking into the knockout stages by the skin of their teeth.

The White and Sky Blues have improved by leaps and bounds since then and Modric feels they are among the favorites to win the World Cup this year.

He further added:

“They are more united. They haven't lost many games. That says a lot. Having Messi, they are always one of the favorites to win the World Cup."

Argentina kickstart their World Cup campaign on November 22 against Saudi Arabia in Group C followed by matches against Mexico and Poland.

Croatia have been drawn alongside Belgium, Canada and Morocco in Group F.

Argentina star Messi playing in his last World Cup?

Messi will be 35 in just a few days' time, making the upcoming World Cup possibly the last of his illustrious career.

It's a prize he's long yearned for, but failed to achieve, including a defeat in the finals of the 2014 edition.g

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Julian Alvarez thinks football owes Lionel Messi a World Cup trophy Julian Alvarez thinks football owes Lionel Messi a World Cup trophy 🏆 https://t.co/2vAvsvsEdz

Should he go all the way this year, at the fifth time of asking, that could also make for a perfect farewell from international football for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

