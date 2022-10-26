Sturm Graz vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27th 2022

Sturm Graz and Feyenoord will battle for three points in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The hosts come into the clash on the back of a goalless draw away to Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga over the weekend.

Feyenoord also settled for a share of the spoils in a league game against Fortuna Sittard. Inigo Cordoba put Sittard ahead with an early strike in the ninth minute. Javairo Dilrosun leveled matters seconds after the break for the hosts, but they could not push on for a winner in an eventual 1-1 draw.

The Rotterdam outfit will turn their attention to the continent, where qualification still hangs in the balance for all four teams in Group F.

The group is finely poised with all four teams level on five points from four matches. Feyenoord lead the way at the summit, while Sturm Graz sit in fourth spot. Midtjylland and Lazio complete the quartet in the group.

Sturm Graz vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Feyenoord claimed a comfortable 6-0 home win in the reverse fixture between the two sides.

The defeat was Sturm Graz' record defeat in European competition.

Sturm Graz have not lost since then and are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning five matches.

Feyenoord are the highest goalscorers in the competition, having scored 12 goals in four matches.

Sturm Graz have failed to win 13 of their last 14 UEFA Europa League games, losing nine matches.

Feyenoord have managed just one win from their 14 Europa League away matches.

Each of Feyenoord's four games in the competitions have produced four or more goals.

Sturm Graz vs Feyenoord Prediction

Group F is firmly in the balance, with all four teams in the group still having their qualification destiny in their hands.

Lazio and Midtjylland are due to play earlier on Thursday and the result in the Italian capital could give a clearer picture of the qualification permutations when Sturm Graz and Feyenoord square off.

The hosts are in better form, having gone eight matches without defeat since their harrowing 6-0 defeat in Rotterdam. Their visitors have also been solid, with six matches unbeaten, although they have shown a high propensity for draws in recent weeks.

Goals are almost certain to be scored in abundance when Feyenoord take to the field and we are backing Thursday's game to end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Sturm Graz 2-2 Feyenoord

Sturm Graz vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Tip 4 - Feyenoord to score 2+ goals

