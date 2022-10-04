Sturm Graz vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6, 2022

Sturm Graz will entertain Lazio at the Merkur Arena in UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 6).

All four teams in Group F have a win and a loss in their first two games and are tied on three points apiece. They are only separated on goal difference, with Feyenoord atop the standings. Midtjylland are second, while Lazio and Sturm Graz are third and fourth respectively.

Lazio lost 5-1 to Midtjylland in their previous outing last month. They resumed their Serie A campaign following the international break with an impressive 4-0 win at home over Spezia.

Sturm Graz, meanwhile, were hammered 6-0 by Feyenoord last time around. They resumed their Austrian Bundesliga campaign with a 3-0 away win over Austria Wien on Sunday.

Sturm Graz vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two teams across competitions. Their previous two meetings also took place in the Europa League during the 2002-03 campaign. Interesingly, both teams recorded away wins.

Lazio and Sturm have the worst and second-worst defensive record in the Europa League this season, conceding seven and six goals respectively.

Sturm have scored just one goal in the Europa League, with only HJK and Union Berlin failing to find the back of the net in the group stage.

Lazio have netted five times, which is the second-best attacking record in the competition. Only Feyenoord (8) have scored more.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in six of their last seven games in the competition. Lazio have conceded at least two goals in their last four games in this period.

The hosts have just one loss in their last nine games at home across competitions while Lazio have one loss in their last five away games.

Sturm Graz vs Lazio Prediction

The two teams have enjoyed decent runs in recent games and will be hopeful of a positive outcome here. Die Schwoazn are unbeaten in their last five home games, while I Biancocelesti have just one win from their last five away outings.

Given the current form of the two teams, a high-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Sturm 2-2 Lazio

Sturm Graz vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to score or assist any time - Yes

