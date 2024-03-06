Sturm Graz vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th March 2024

Sturm Graz will play host to Lille at Merkur Arena in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Sturm Graz vs Lille Preview

The sides are facing off against each other for the first time. Sturm Graz are enjoying a purple patch run of nine games without a defeat, winning six times. Their debut campaign in the UEFA Europa Conference League has been inspiring as they are yet to lose a match in the series.

Die Schwoazn will also be counting on their impressive home record of three wins in five games, without conceding a loss. With just a matchday to conclude the 2023–24 Austrian Football Bundesliga regular season, Sturm Graz sit second with 45 points. They have qualified for the Championship round.

Lille are also participating in the UEFA Europa Conference League for the first time, but they are no newcomers to Europe. They have played in UEFA’s two superior competitions many times. The visitors have been struggling back home, both in Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France, losing thrice in their last five matches.

Les Dogues sit fourth with 41 points in the French top flight but trail first-placed giants PSG by 14 points. There is room to catch up though, with 14 rounds of matches still left to play. Lille’s trip to Graz doesn’t look promising due to their rough streak on the road of late. They have lost thrice in their last five outings.

Sturm Graz vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sturm Graz have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches at home.

Sturm Graz have scored 11 goals and conceded two in their last five matches at home.

Sturm Graz have suffered only one defeat in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Lille have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Sturm Graz have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches while Lille have won twice and lost thrice.

Sturm Graz vs Lille Prediction

While his input has been low in the domestic league, Mika Biereth have scored twice for Sturm Graz in this competition. He is expected to improve on his tally, especially in front of home fans.

Lille are eying an impressive performance at Merkur Arena. Turkey international Yusuf Yazıcı should be part of that plan. He boasts four goals for the French side so far in this competition.

Sturm Graz come into the game as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Sturm Graz 3-1 Lille

Sturm Graz vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Sturm Graz to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Sturm Graz to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Lille to score - Yes