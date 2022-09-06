Sturm Graz vs Midtjylland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2022-23 

Sturm Graz will welcome Midtjylland to the Merkur-Arena for a matchday one fixture in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a goalless draw with Hartberg at the same ground in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Midtjylland fell to a 2-0 defeat on home turf against Aalborg in the Danish Superliga. Pedro Ferreira and Allan Sousa scored in either half to guide the visitors to the win.

Sturm Graz and Midtjylland both dropped into the UEFA Europa League, having been knocked out in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

The Austrians were eliminated by Dynamo Kyiv, while their visitors were knocked out by Benfica. They have both been paired in a tough group, with Lazio and Feyenoord rounding up the four teams in Group F.

Sturm Graz vs Midtjylland Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive clash between the two sides. They faced each other in a pre-season friendly in July 2015. Second-half strikes from Martin Pusic helped Midtjylland claim a 2-0 victory.

The Danes have been on a poor run of form that has seen them win just two of their last seven matches in all competitions and currently sit in eighth spot in the league.

Sturm Graz have managed three wins and a draw from their last five matches in all competitions.

Sturm Graz form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Midtjylland form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-D

Sturm Graz vs Midtjylland Team News

Sturm Graz

Jakob Jantscher, Niklas Geyrhofer and Otar Kiteishvili are all unavailable due to injuries. Jorg Siebenhandl is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Jakob Jantscher, Niklas Geyrhofer, Otar Kiteishvili

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Jorg Siebenhandl

Midtjylland

Junior Brumado is the only injury concern for the visitors. Pablo Ortiz is a doubt for the trip to Austria.

Injury: Junior Brumado

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Pablo Ortiz

Sturm Graz vs Midtjylland Predicted XI

Sturm Graz (4-3-3): Tobias Schutzenauer (GK); Amadou Dante, Alexander Borkovic, Gregory Wuthrich, Jusuf Gazibegovic; Alexander Prass, Jon Stankovic, Stefan Hierlander; Tomi Horvat, William Boving, Emanuel Emegha

Midtjylland (4-3-3): Jonas Lossl (GK); Paulinho, Juninho, Erik Sviatchenko, Joel Andersson; Evander, Kristoffer Olsson, Anders Dreyer; Pione Sisto, Sory Kaba, Gustav Isaksen

Sturm Graz vs Midtjylland Prediction

Midjtylland's poor domestic form could translate onto the continent, although the Wolves have been better on their travels than at home.

Sturm Graz, for their part, have been impressive in the league but have a poor continental record on home turf, having lost 13 of their last 16 European home games. Both sides have enough quality to find the back of the net and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Sturm Graz 2-2 Midtjylland

