Sturm Graz vs PSV prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22 

Sturm Graz and PSV Eindhoven will battle for three points in Group B of the Europa League on Thursday.

The hosts kickstarted their campaign with a 1-0 defeat away to Monaco a fortnight ago when Krepin Diatta scored the match-winner in the second half. PSV had to settle for a share of the spoils in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad on home turf.

Sturm Graz come into this game off the back of a 3-0 away victory over Rapid Vienna in the Austrian Bundesliga. Kelvin Yeboah, Jon Stankovic and Ivan Ljubic all got on the scoresheet for the visitors.

PSV Eindhoven suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Willem II in the Eredivisie. An Eran Zahavi own goal and Che Nunnelly second-half strike gave the hosts all three points.

Sturm Graz vs PSV Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides and they will each be keen to register their first win of the continental campaign.

The hosts are currently on a three-game winning run domestically and have won four of their last five matches. PSV have been more inconsistent with just two wins from the same number of games.

Sturm Graz form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

PSV form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-W

Sturm Graz vs PSV Team News

Sturm Graz

Sandro Ingolitsch is the only injury concern for the home side with a knee injury. There are no suspension concerns for Sturm Graz.

Injury: Sandro Ingolitsch

Suspension: None

PSV

Mees Kreekels, Richard Ledezma (ACL) and Shurandy Sambo (ACL) are all unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Furthermore, Ismail Sabare, Fode Fofana, Maxime Delagnhe (shoulder) and Jensen Seelt are all doubts for the trip to Austria.

Injuries: Mees Kreekels, Richard Ledezma, Shurandy Sambo

Doubtful: Ismail Sabare, Fode Fofana, Maxime Delagnhe, Jensen Seelt

Sturm Graz vs PSV Predicted XI

Sturm Graz Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jorg Siebenhandl (GK); Amadou Dante, Gregory Wuthrich, Niklas Geyrhofer, Lukas Jager; Andreas Kuen, Jon Stankovic, Otar Kiteishvili; Manprit Sarkaria, Jakob Jantscher, Kelvin Yeboah

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel (GK); Philipp Max, Andre Ramalho, Olivier Boscagli, Phillipp Mwene; Ryan Thomas, Marco van Ginkel; Cody Gakpo, Mario Gotze, Noni Madueke; Eran Zahavi

Sturm Graz vs PSV Prediction

PSV have more European pedigree and proven players. The Dutch side should easily win this one on paper. However, the visitors have struggled for consistency this season and this means they cannot be counted on.

Sturm Graz, by contrast, have been flying high this term and will fancy their chances of pulling off a positive result on home turf. The two sides are attack-minded in nature, suggesting that goals could be scored at both ends.

We are predicting a share of the spoils in a thrilling game.

Prediction: Sturm Graz 2-2 PSV

