Sturm Graz vs Rakow Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2023

Sturm Graz will welcome Rakow to the Merkur-Arena for a UEFA Europa League fixture on Thursday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 home win over Austria Lustenau in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday. Tomi Horvat and Alexander Prass scored second-half goals to guide their side to victory.

Rakow, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Cracovia in the Polish Ekstraklasa. Virgil Chita put the visitors ahead in the 25th minute but Bartosz Nowak drew the game level with two minutes left in regulation time.

The Polish champions will turn their focus back to the continent, where their last game saw them fall to a 2-1 defeat away to Sporting Lisbon. Sturm Graz's last game was a 1-0 defeat away to Atalanta.

The loss saw them drop to third spot in Group D, having garnered four points from as many games. Rakow are bottom with one point to show for their efforts in four games.

Sturm Graz vs Rakow Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture ended in a 1-0 away victory for Sturm Graz in October.

Six of Rakow's last seven games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Sturm Graz have scored at least two goals in four of their last five home games in all competitions.

Rakow have won just one of their last five away games in regulation time.

Four of Sturm Graz' last six games, including each of the last three, have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Sturm Graz vs Rakow Prediction

It is make-or-break for Sturm Graz, who have to win here to keep their qualification destiny in their hands. The Austrians have been largely inconsistent over the last few months but are still the favorites against an already-eliminated Rakow.

The Medaliki are making their debut in European club competition and can boost their chances of dropping to the Conference League with a win here. Dawid Szwarga's side have nothing to lose, although they are not in the best of form, having gone three games without a win across competitions.

We expect Sturm Graz to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Sturm Graz 2-1 Rakow

Sturm Graz vs Rakow Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sturm Graz to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sturm Graz to score over 1.5 goals